Westeros Castle Prices Tumble During the Long Winter

Winter is here. While some may be pondering the romance between Aunt Daenerys and her nephew, the implications for Jon Snow being the true heir to the Iron Throne, if it’s possible to kill an undead, ice-breathing dragon, and how the Northern Lords will react to Jon Snow giving up the title of King of the North, there are other issues to consider now that the Wall has fallen.

As Westeros gears up for the long winter—and the army of Wight Walkers that comes with it—citizens all over the kingdom will put their plan in motion to survive the season.

The Wall coming down has had disastrous effects on the country and, of course, has impacted property values for the legendary castles of the Seven Kingdoms.

Not surprisingly, for some northern territories, the wall’s destruction hit their property values the most. Castles closest to the former Wall are all seeing a plunge in their estate values, with Winterfell taking the biggest hit. King’s Landing, Dragonstone and other southern territories are looking good… for now.

Want to learn more details about castle values in Westeros? Check out this interactive map, which gives insight into the castles