A New 'Wet Hot American Summer' Trailer Imagines The Cast In 1991

“Hey,” Ben said. “Let’s all promise that in 10 years from today, we’ll meet again, and we’ll see what kind of people we blossomed into.”

The line, delivered by Bradley Cooper in the 2001 cult hit “Wet Hot American Summer,” set the stage for a sequel that is finally almost here.

On Thursday, Netflix gave us a peek at how the gang has and hasn’t changed in the 10 years since 1981, releasing a trailer for “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” an eight-part limited series that will premiere Aug. 4. and take place in 1991.

So far, it looks so good. Victor (Ken Marino) appears to be a male stripper. Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks) is hosting some sort of news show. Gene (Christopher Meloni) seems to have a kid he didn’t know about.

Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler just look kind of hilarious as well.

Almost all of the original cast will return for the new season, Netflix says, while some new faces will pop up too, like Dax Shepard and Adam Scott.

But unfortunately, it sounds like Cooper, who set up the premise for the sequel 16 years ago, wasn’t able to involved due to scheduling conflicts, which is lame.