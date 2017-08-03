What a President Owes to the Constitution

Standing on the balcony of New York's Federal Hall on April 30, 1789, George Washington took the oath as our first president. Speaking to Congress immediately thereafter, he saw himself as "one, who, inheriting inferior endowments from nature and unpractised in the duties of civil administration, ought to be peculiarly conscious of his own deficiencies." He also noted that "the foundations of our National policy will be laid in the pure and immutable principles of private morality." Humility and right conduct were the gifts he charged himself with bringing to his office. The Constitution, Washington realized, was a set of written rules but depended on the unwritten dictates of virtue.

Much attention is being given to whether the current president has committed "high crimes and misdemeanors," the only Constitutional basis for removal. That is too limited an expectation. Fidelity to his oath, Washington knew, required a more demanding standard.

"Character is the only secure foundation of the state," Calvin Coolidge said. While poor character may not be grounds for impeachment, it undermines the public trust on which the Constitution rests. We learned that most recently with Richard Nixon, whose damage to that trust cast a shadow from which we have still not recovered.

Washington also understood that his actions as president would set precedents and would either build or damage faith in the Constitutional system, upon which the future of the nation, not just his reputation, would depend.

When the president assumes the Justice Department owes primary loyalty to him, he poses a danger to what John Adams called a "government of laws, not of men." When he disrespects the Attorney General, fires the FBI Director in an effort to end an investigation, impugns a federal judge by highlighting his ethnicity, cites his pardon power in a threat to the Special Counsel's work, and tells arresting officers "don't be too nice," forgetting that suspects are innocent until proven guilty, he damages the rule of law.

When the president insults members of Congress, threatens administrative and electoral retaliation against those whose votes he does not like, and urges the Senate to abandon rules that encourage debate and bipartisanship, he weakens the ability of the legislature to perform its constitutional tasks.

When the president operates a White House that is back-biting and chaotic, leaves critical jobs unfilled, hires someone so vulgar he lasts barely two weeks, takes positions without consulting his own experts, who later publicly disagree with them, and defends outrageous pronouncements by claiming he was joking, he denigrates the presidency.

When the president holds political rallies in which he calls for indicting his election opponent, treats a Boy Scout Jamboree as a political platform, and uses the launching of an aircraft carrier to urge military personnel to call Congress, he threatens norms that have been essential bulwarks of civil society, including separation of the military from politics.

When the president undermines the press, not by proving it wrong but by blurring the distinction between facts and lies, citing as "fake news" such demonstrably observable truths as his loss of the popular vote, the smaller size of his inaugural crowd, and the lack of proof for widespread voter fraud, he diminishes the centrality of truth in governing.

The president's political base views the focus on such behavior as distractions fueled by opponents. Yet, it is the president who creates the distractions. He undermines his goals by his character and violation of Constitutional norms. Adherence to these norms is not "selling out" to the Establishment. They are what has turned the Constitution's parts into a working machine for governing.

Democrats have not ignored the president's character flaws - and as we know from Bill Clinton, have been guilty of their own violations - but their current critique carries the baggage of partisan gain. It is Republicans who must speak out more forcefully. Unless they put country above party, they will, in the end, sacrifice both. Both parties should remember that the goal is not punishing the president but elevating his behavior.

A president's promises or policies may not please some, but he has a right to both and was elected to pursue them. Yet he was not elected to weaken the Constitutional fabric which he took an oath to "preserve, protect and defend." A president's mistakes in the policy arena may be correctable, but his damage to the constitutional system is much harder to fix.