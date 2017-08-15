Quora, Contributor A place to share knowledge and better understand the world.

What a Single Move in a Video Game Taught Me About Life

08/15/2017 02:41 pm ET
Answer by Ches Hall, creator of +7 Intelligence video game podcast and a NASA engineer, on Quora:

I learned that your greatest enemy is the excuse you create for yourself.

In one level of Mass Effect 2, I found myself ambushed. I was on a small floating platform filled with enemies - and more enemies on platforms above raining fire and psychic shockwaves. Nowhere to run. All I had for protection was a waist-high wall to crouch behind, but the cover it provided lasted seconds while enemies flanked and rushed my position.

I have no idea how many times I played that one encounter over and over again, losing my squadmates and trying every tactic I could think of. Shoot the heavy hitters first - no. Use a power on the closest enemy - no. Spread out damage to stall for time - no. Nothing worked.

I had a choice to make. Do I listen to the voices in my head saying “this is a waste of time, you clearly aren’t good at this game,” or “the designers of this game made this too hard on purpose”? Or do I forget all of that and push through?

A lot of people decry video games for not being real - the consequences don’t matter and they are a waste of time. But in that moment, I was wrestling with the same voices of doubt in everything I set out to do.

Those voices that say that I am not creative enough. That my speech is too monotonous for podcasting. That the economy wouldn’t let me get a good job, let alone with NASA.

That moment on the platform was a test against virtual enemies, sure, but that includes the ones that I create.

So when I beat that challenge, I also beat the excuses that hold me back mentally. I scored a win, proving that the next time they arise - I don’t have to listen.

