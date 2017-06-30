What A Talking Dog Can Teach Us About Feminism

One night this week I finished making dinner, plated it and carried it to my husband who was sitting on the sofa writing emails. And as I attempted to balance two dishes full of food, along with utensils and glasses of water into the next room, I found myself becoming increasingly angry. I was not just someone’s wife, barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen with the sole job of serving my spouse. This was not the feminist I knew myself to be. He thanked me without looking up and quietly began to eat his meal that I slaved a whole fifteen minutes over, as I stewed in my own silent fit of pique.

As I crisply shoveled noodles into my mouth, I slid down into the sofa and right into a hole of self-criticism and negativity. You know, that dark place you go when your boss tells you to start over or when nothing fits in the dressing room. It was more than just my feelings about my relationship responsibilities. I continued to wither into my own disappointment with myself and my life’s choices. Not with my partner selection, but in my career decisions, lack of aspirational follow-through and unmet personal expectations. My achievements were few and my glass was usually only half-fulfilled. I wasn’t who or where I thought I would be at this point in my life.

Our xennial, dinnertime entertainment consisted of the the last two episodes of ABC’s Downward Dog, the new summer series that has won the hearts of more than just America’s pet lovers. It follows Nan, an early-thirty-something female, from the perspective of her beloved dog, Martin. Yes. The dog talks. And frankly, that fact doesn’t need to be mentioned again. Because the hackneyed critiques of the dog’s voice and verbiage are outweighed by the underlying, deeply emotional and sensitive themes of the show. It doesn’t even deserve to fall into the category of “the old talking dog device.”

While I writhed in my own rue, I watched Nan, played by Allison Tolman (Fargo), simultaneously grapple with her own insecurities and internal purpose; while in a parallel canine universe, her dog— played by a Chicago rescue named Ned (yes, he deserves a credit), does the same. However, there is something so comforting about witnessing their struggle. Because even within the subtle whispers of the show, from the set details of Nan’s slightly unorganized apartment, cluttered with stacks of boxes or piles of laundry, to her understated physical and emotional human blemishes, there are reminders that a strong woman is not what we should strive to be. A strong woman is who we already are.

Nan is the new feminist. She’s bright and successful, but her character isn’t over-written with a corner office and faux-city view, nor just an assistant to a male superior. She is beautiful, without setting an unattainable standard. And she is brave, even as she panics under pressure. There is no need to flex masculine muscles for might, because her power lies in her ability to handle it all with honesty and grace. She is a flawed, micromanaging, work-in-progress; capable of achieving anything, even if it doesn’t quite squeeze into the time frame that she once allotted herself. She is not defined by children or relationships, but still fueled by her ability, capacity and yearning for love. And what she does next doesn’t matter. Nor does whether she changes her mind about anything from her career to her relationship to the paint color of her kitchen; because the first step in creating herself, is being herself.

Allison Tolman and Ned the Dog

We often misconstrue feminists as women with hairy armpits and aggressive agendas. And while our mothers and grandmothers may have had to undergo that transformation in order to be seen, we’ve reached a point where perhaps we are overdoing it. That’s not to say that we stop pushing — Nan’s egotistical, swine of a boss (Barry Rothbart) is a perfect example of why progression is necessary. But characters like Nan that unapologetically parade the complexities of women and expose the dichotomies that can coexist within one feminine being, is what will propel us to feminism 4.0.

Being a feminist is about more than just an unequal balance of power and a struggle of inequality. It’s being who we were individually born to be despite the mold others have created for us. And as we, like Nan, stumble through our own issues of heartache and regret, aging and the need to belong, it’s becoming more imperative that we courageously put our fears, flaws and emotional obstacles on display. Because if there’s anything that creators Samm Hodges and Michael Killen have taught us through these eight episodes, it’s that what people need from us isn’t something incredible: it’s something real.

After I finished my Pad Thai that night, I decided to quit feeling sorry for myself and cut myself (and my husband) some slack. I wanted and chose to make dinner for my loving, wonderful partner. Because he does the same for me. And I was reminded that life isn’t about making all the right decisions anyway. None of us really know what we’re doing. Perhaps even tenacious, feminist, women are holding themselves to an impossible standard. Maybe we need to settle more along the lines of perfectly imperfect and elevate the standard of today’s feminism to one of authenticity.