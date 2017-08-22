What Air Pollutants Are Hiding In Your Cabinets?

We spend most of our time indoors, so breathing healthy air where we live, work and play is critical. You may not know it, but the air in your home can be dirty and hazardous to your health. In fact, indoor air can be even more polluted than the air outdoors.

Indoor air pollution can come from many different sources. You probably know that cigarette smoke, pesticides, and mold are sources of indoor air pollution, but did you know that certain ingredients in common household products can pollute the air indoors as well? These household products or processes emit gases into the air called VOCs, or volatile organic compounds, and contribute to indoor air pollution. These VOCs can also react with other gases and form other air pollutants after they are in the air.

VOCs are common ingredients in paints, varnishes, cleaning products and air fresheners – including formaldehyde, butane and propane. These VOCs can endanger your family’s health, especially children and anyone living with asthma, COPD and other lung diseases. Breathing VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, can cause difficulty breathing and nausea, and can damage the central nervous system as well as other organs. Some, like formaldehyde, can cause cancer.

The American Lung Association and Seventh Generation are partnering to raise awareness and share tips on how to help protect your family from VOCs and have a healthier home – including how to set up your child’s nursery, suggestions when getting a new coat of a paint and new carpet and furniture, as well as cleaning tips. For instance, many household and cleaning products—including soaps, polishes and grooming supplies—often include VOCs. Even products advertised as "green" or "natural" may contain ingredients that can cause health problems. To reduce your exposure, we recommend choosing products that either do not contain or have reduced amounts of ingredients such ammonia, fragrances and flammable ingredients. One place to start is to look for household products that meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice standards.

As you can tell, having information about the contents of the product helps you make better decisions. We encourage you to get into the habit of reading ingredient labels before you purchase household products. You might be surprised to learn that manufacturers are not obligated by U.S. law to list ingredients in household cleaning products. We believe that consumers have the right to know what is in their household products. Learn more about the #ComeClean campaign to require manufacturers of both consumer household and industrial cleaning products to disclose all intentionally-added ingredients on their product labels and websites.