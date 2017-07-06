What All Business Owners Can Learn From the 'Buy Low, Sell High' Method

By Andrew Abernathey

When I was growing up in North Dakota, we had a family friend in Minnesota who now owns a chemical company called Team Lab. He would always tell me the same thing: "Buy low, sell high." I feel the saying is mostly related to human nature and how your actions can have an adverse result in your company and/or investments. I think that any business owner that can concur human nature and timing will have a much more prosperous future than one who cannot.

I put this phrase to good use when I started investing in the stock market in March of 2009. That was the low point of the recession and I thought it might be the perfect opportunity to buy low. I continued to acquire shares of companies at very good values all the way through 2011, at which point I exited the stock market to sell high. I then noticed an opportunity in the real-estate market in North Dakota with the oil boom starting to heat up, so I acquired a couple apartments with my stock market earnings and considered that my new "buy low" opportunity. After a couple years, I sold them off. Three months later, oil prices started to slide. After the first couple of experiences, I learned to break down the challenges that come with this strategy into two easy categories:

Human nature: Humans like to feel right in any business they are in, and they usually don't like to stick out from the crowd. This isn't the case for all humans, but for the most part, it is true. Usually, if you see a stock of a company, a real estate market or even a market within your business heating up and getting more and more expensive/popular, deep down you feel like you are missing out. You second guess yourself and feel like other people know something you don't and you don't want to be left behind. The best way to prevent making a bad decision in these times is to step away from the noise and just sit and think through each and every scenario. I like to think of it in terms of what hat am I wearing. So in this case, I would pull out my investigation hat and make sure my emotional hat is far from my head. This mentality will help separate your feelings into emotional to factual categories. Stay as factual as possible, since the emotional side will drag you in regardless of the numbers. Emotions: Factoring in your/your team's emotions is one of the hardest parts of any business. Humans have many emotions flowing through their heads/bodies -- emotions like greed, excitement, fear and anxiety. When I invest, I always tell myself to shoot for the bottom third when buying and the top third when selling. That helps me regulate my excitement and fear. Then, I set the price I want to sell at before I even buy a property or share in a company, which helps me regulate my greed. When it comes to stress, I often worry that everyone else knows something I don't or that I will be wrong. After doing extensive research, I get excited when I feel this way in this context because I know that I am probably doing the right thing. It's still difficult, so simply trust in your research and your anxiety will stay under control.

As you can see, "buy low, sell high" relates to your emotions and human nature in many ways. Even if you are not in the investing world, the mentality is still the same. When the world around you is doing something in your industry, you should not feel obligated to partake in it unless it makes the most sense for you and your business. It's when you start second guessing yourself that you start to make bad decisions. Believe in yourself and in your due diligence process, and most importantly, don't ever be worried to stick out -- because those are usually the people who achieve greatness.

