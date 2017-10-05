What Are Fun Ways to Teach Children About Politics?

What are fun ways for parents to teach children about politics? originally appeared on Quora- the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Ian McCullough, Developed educational technologies at LeapFrog, Pearson, and startups

You want engaging ways to teach kids about politics?

For the video game fans in the house, this is easy: get a copy of the latest version of SimCity. It’s super-fun, you have to deal with planning and resource trade-offs, and – unlike in the real world – you can hurl natural disasters at your city when you decide you’ve tired of your citizenry’s griping.

More broadly, though, politics is largely about group decision making. If you've got a solid troop of kids that are comparatively tightly grouped in age – let's hypothetically say four kids between the ages of 3 and 9 – then the most straightforward way to teach them about politics is to get them to come to a collaborative decision. An obvious decision to make would be a group decision about what to have cooked for dinner one night. But you set some rules:

Everyone eats from the same set of food - no custom, short order cooking.

It has to be prepared. No calling for delivery.

There has to be a protein (meat or tofu or whatever).

There has to be a vegetable (or two, if you want).

There has to be a grain.

There can be a dessert treat – but only one. For example: if they say “Ice Cream,” they all have to pick the same flavor.

Give them one hour to select the menu. At the end of the hour, you will ask all four kids one-by-one if they're alright with the menu. You can require that 3 out of 4 have to say yes, or you can require you want all 4 to say yes – meaning that all four of them are empowered with a veto. If the decision threshold isn't met, then they surrender the decision about the meal to you.

In addition to aiming for a balanced meal, this also gives them some constraints and some negotiating points. How the four of them come to their decision is NOT something you will prescribe or solve for them. That part is the politics, and that part they should figure out on their own. If they can work together, they’ll get something more exciting than the fine meal of dry bread, iceberg lettuce, and chicken broth they’ll otherwise be getting.

(If you don't have four or more kids of your own, then get together with some friends & neighbors who also have kids and do the exercise across families.)

With slightly older children – maybe eight years old or so – you can start to key into local issues where they might understand the impact on themselves.

You can start talking through taxes and public school funding. How are the teachers, staff, and facilities that they interact with every day paid for? What’s going well? What’s not going well and should be improved? How might that happen?

If they’ve got a favorite playground nearby with some older equipment, maybe you help them start working through petition ideas for playground upgrades and how to get that done.

The next time they want to do a sidewalk lemonade stand, check into your local laws and figure out how to do it strictly by-the-book for food & beverage vendors. (You might find yourself surprised by applicable rules.) Figure out any permits you might need to pay for and any applicable regulatory requirements. If there’s any laws or regulations you find silly to have applied to children running a lemonade stand, that might be an issue you want to work with them to bring to your mayor and local town/city council.

Look into civic processes like sidewalk repair the next time they trip on a crack.

Talk through how garbage collection works and gets decided upon by your city – and speculate on what it’d be like if it didn’t happen.

Is there a busy intersection near you where pedestrians cross but traffic isn’t obliged to stop? Help them investigate what it would take to get a stop sign put there.

You get the general idea: find subjects that they interact with all the time and take for granted. Then look at where those issues intersects with government, and explore how the politics of a given thing affects collective decisions to do or not do something about that subject.