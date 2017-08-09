What are Peptides? And different uses of peptides for human benefits.

What are Peptides?

Peptides are the chemical substances formed by the amino acids monomers linked by a peptide bond between the amino acids. They are the core building units in the synthesis of proteins. They are arranged in different alignment to form the various types of proteins in our body. These proteins then are the essential and vital parts of human being and maintain the life sustaining.

Types of Peptides

Peptides can be classified in a variety of styles, and there are a lot no of classifications already written. Broadly peptides are of two types:

Ø Milk peptides

They are synthesized from casein - a milk protein or during the process of milk fermentation. They are only two that are naturally occurring.

Ø Ribosomal peptides

These are synthesized by a chemical process called translocation by an mRNA molecule. This type of peptide is more important for the human than the upper one. Ribosomal peptides perform many essential functions in our body such as signaling mechanisms and also antibiotics to provide immunity.

Famous Peptide families

Antimicrobial Peptides

· Magainin family

· Cecropin family

· Cathelicidin family

· Defensin family

Tachykinin peptides

· Substance P

· Kassinin

· Neurokinin A

· Eledoisin

· Neurokinin B

Vasoactive intestinal peptides

1. VIP (Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide; PHM27)

2. PACAP Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase Activating Peptide

3. Peptide PHI 27 (Peptide Histidine Isoleucine 27)

4. GHRH 1-24 (Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone 1-24)

5. Glucagon, Secretin, etc

Pancreatic polypeptide-related peptides

· NPY (NeuroPeptide Y)

· PYY (Peptide YY)

· APP (Avian Pancreatic Polypeptide)

· PPY Pancreatic PolYpeptide

Opioid peptides

· Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) peptides

· Enkephalin pentapeptides

· Prodynorphin peptides

· Calcitonin peptides

· Calcitonin

· Amylin, AGG01, etc

Benefits & Uses of Peptides

Peptides are tools of modern science era. They are being used in every single field.

1. Drug Research

As we mentioned above that peptides have a great function in our immune system so they are widely used for drug research, and new drug productions. They are effective and are less expensive.

2. Peptides and Skin Care

So far, the most important function of peptide is its use as anti-aging material. Peptides and peptide products such as different variations of proteins are being used to remove the wrinkles from face and skin. They also reduce the muscle tension and one of octapeptide fades the appearance of fine lines. This helps the anti-aging process and makes you look young.

Other Uses

Ø To store and protect food as antimicrobial peptides.

Ø In the development of different synthetic enzymes.

Ø Some neuropeptides are used as neurotransmitters and help in the medical treatments.

What are SARMs (selective androgen receptors modulator?)

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are the synthetic products used as therapeutic compounds. They have some common features as the anabolic agents but show reduced androgenic properties. SARMs are androgen-receptor specific also they have some tissue selectivity, but they have reduced side effects as compared to synthetic steroids.

Examples of SARMs

They have many types; the most used ones are followings:

v LGD 4033

v MK 677 (Ibutamoren)

v GW 501516

v RAD 140

v Ostarine

SARMs and Bodybuilding

Bodybuilders mostly used SARMs in their body development. They increase the muscle growth. They also prevent the muscle wasting in different body processes. SARMs increase the muscle mass by increasing the endurance. Above all this, they also reduce the fat mass in the body. So in a collective way SARMs improve the body fitness.