What Are the Benefits of FSSAI Licensing?

When you plan to establish a retail food business in India, you ought to know that the most significant license needed is the one from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, also known as FSSAI. It is issued by the Ministry of Family Health and Welfare, Government of India.

Perhaps, you may be wondering what the role of FSSAI is in the first place. Generally speaking, FSSAI provides licenses for both the safety and standardization of food products that are manufactured and sold in India. And note this: no legitimate wholesaler or even retailer would stock your products.

The Importance of FSSAI License

A food license that is issued by FSSAI is usually regarded as a permit required for business related to food, and to also ensure excellent quality of food in your business. It protects you from government legal action on non-compliances.

However, some entrepreneurs overlook the significance of this license as to how they may be utilized as a viable and important marketing tool in boosting business. You, as any savvy business operator, would need your enterprise to be helped by any tool that may be employed to increase sales. Therefore, you may use an FSSI license for the same, but in the following ways:

Consumer Awareness

The consumers now at this age of information have become more alert and informative concerning the quality of the food they consume. With some diets together with increasing number of healthy eating alternatives, people are now required to know that what they are taking is not just safe, but is really of good quality. Safety standards have come a core business of FSSAI, more so after the infamous case with Maggi. This is proving that even the consumers now are becoming more alert with safety standards. In a nutshell, when you have FSSAI license, you are going to increase your customer base, and this is a solid advantage to your business.

Legal Advantage

Majority of businesses identify getting or having an FSSAI license as quite expensive, time-consuming and inconvenient process of documentation. However, the procedure is not that so cumbersome, and there are lots of consultancies which may help to get your license with ease. The actual cost needed to get the license is less than what you’ll have to pay for as compared to the penalties when you’re caught. Therefore, it is recommended for any business to get first the license before you can even dream of eventually opening your business.

Using the FSSAI Logo

Once you have got your license, you may use the FSSAI logo skillfully in your menu cards, and in your pamphlets to publicise the nature of your food’s superiority over others. This provides an advantage over several other operators lacking the license. Note that packaged food products are required by law to have an FSSAI number. The logo is taken as a mark of validity together with assurance for consumers. The selective customers, in fact, want to consume food products that particularly have FSSAI license. It also helps you in developing your brand name.

Business Expansion

When that time comes for your entrepreneurship to expand in other outlets or areas, you may easily achieve this with the help of FSSAI Registration license. This license is going to help you in establishing your reputation and qualification needed to grow your business in a new direction. Furthermore, the FSSAI license is going to make it simpler for you to receive bank loans together with the funding needed for expansion.