What Are the Best Skills to Have for Machine Learning?

The most valuable contributors to machine learning are often generalists. Especially in 2017, there is a lot of hype around particular machine learning methods. Candidates who have learned how to use a certain deep learning package in an online course and are applying to jobs remind me of people in the 1990s, when there was similar hype around the web, who read the “Learn VBScript in 20 Days” kinds of books instead of learning the fundamentals of computer science.