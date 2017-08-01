What are the primary goals of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ben Ray Luján, Chairman, DCCC & U.S. Representative from NM-03, on Quora:

Our goal at the DCCC – and my role as Chairman – is to win back control of the House in 2018 by connecting with both people and voters. When Democrats get our message out and when people vote, Democrats win! As in every cycle, no Republican should go unchallenged. My goal is to get to a majority in the House - 218 seats or beyond. I have no intention of losing.

To take back the House, we need to focus on earning back the trust of the American people. If you’re not going to be in these little communities across the country, voters will not get a chance to talk to you and hear from you. If they are not hearing from you, then they won’t trust you, and if they don’t trust you they won’t invite you into their home to talk about the kitchen table issues at stake not just in an election year but each and every day. It’s why we launched a field organizer program in February 2017 – much earlier than in previous electoral cycles, so organizers could build ties with local organizations in the communities and gain the trust of voters.

Our party is continuously working with different groups that represent all parts of our Democratic family because we all have the same goal: promote a pro-growth agenda that will raise wages in America, expand access to affordable health care, and prepare our economy for the 21st century. It’s a joint endeavor that takes all hands on deck, but we’re confident we’re going to take back the House together.

Throughout 2017 and beyond, we need to remind Americans what is at stake, that we’ve heard their concerns and will keep listening to their concerns because we want to improve everyone’s lives.