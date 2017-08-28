What are Today’s Media Topics Doing to Your Kids?

There is no arguing that sexually suggestive images and references are everywhere these days. The old adage that “sex sells” seems to have been taken to a whole new level. We see advertisers using scantily clad women riding mechanical bulls in order to sell, wait – what were they selling? Oh, that’s right, hamburgers. And, sitting in a room with your children when a Liquid Plumber commercial airs has become downright uncomfortable.

Over the years the line between appropriate vs. inappropriate topics in the media seems to have blurred. Especially when it comes to the time frames reserved for general family viewing and/or listening. That is, if there is such a thing anymore. Between the music, TV shows, commercials, and even the news, there does not appear to be a topic or image that is off limits.

As a consequence we are becoming immune to behavior and topics and that were once considered inappropriate for common consumption. So what affect is this having on our children and us overall?

What’s Happening to Our Children

A consequence of all this openness and freedom of topic is the exposure of our children to things that they should have years before having to think about as a young adult. When your child asks why an erection lasting more than 4 hours is bad after watching a poorly timed Cialis commercial, you have to wonder if we have become too open. There are several other negative outcomes as well.

Overly sexualized children . The lyrics to even the radio-edited versions of many of the most popular songs today are wildly suggestive. And, a great deal of TV available during what used to be considered family viewing hours makes sex seem like no big deal. Not to mention what children can be exposed to on the internet. As a result, we have children that are too familiar with topics that are completely beyond their years and are far too complex for them to understand.

Is There Anything Positive Here?

Positives in this case are debatable. However, there may be a few outcomes that have helped us turn a good corner.

Discussion. The normalization of formerly off-limits topics like sexuality and sexual health has pushed many parents into having frank conversations with their children. It has been said that knowledge is power. If this is to be believed, then arming our children with information that is influenced by our own family values is likely to be positive.

What Does This All Mean?

The bottom line is that we are living in a world where boundaries are becoming more and more fluid. The definition of what is appropriate and inappropriate is more subjective than ever. That tide is not likely to turn.

It is possible that we have made some gains in certain areas, although some may think we have simply lost sight of the line between decency and decadence. For our children, however, we have likely opened the gate to inappropriate material far too wide.

As individuals, partners and parents, we have to be more aware than ever of what is coming into our home and what is accessible to our kids. What is okay for adults has always been different than what is okay for children, but now we can no longer assume that anyone in the media actually cares about that difference. No one else is watching out for our kids' best interests but us.