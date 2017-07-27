What are we all talking about?

I have to confess that as part of my quest to get to the bottom of why so many of us are experiencing anxiety, stress and panic, I have become somewhat of a conversation eavesdropper (it’s to help I promise!).

So, whenever I’m in a café or restaurant alone, I have become a bit of an expert at reading a book whilst actually listening to certain interactions. When I started doing this, I was focusing on the words and conversations but then I realised something else…

Every conversation was about our interactions with other humans which wasn’t limited to, but typically included: a) A work altercation or evaluation of a colleague, an assessment of how we think we are doing compared to others in said workplace

b) Relationship discussions (how things are going, not going)

c) Wanting to find a relationship and the feelings associated with not having a partner at the same time as everyone else

d) A friendship discussion covering evaluations of such friendships, personality judgements, value systems and how that is going

e) Any other problem or negative interaction that relates to other humans or comparison with other humans

What I didn’t hear were discussions about anything else, anything we notice, anything truly remarkable. We don’t talk about for example:

• A beautiful bird we saw in the garden

• A great painting we saw

• Something amazing we have crafted or created

• A class we went to where we learned something new

Now just to be clear, I’m not saying that people don’t discuss these things or do these things, it’s just that so many people who come to my practice with anxieties, fears and insecurities NEVER talk about anything else other than comparisons and evaluations of interactions with other humans.

So, we much challenge our thinking if we are to make the most of this brilliant life. If you suffer from ‘status anxiety’, insecurities, depression or any such negative states, stop and listen to what you are talking about. Set yourself a goal of trying not to talk about any of these things for a while and see what’s left….sound hard?