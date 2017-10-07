What Are You Looking For In A Mate?

The qualities of the people we choose for a partner in life and love are the ones we most admire. Sometimes those are some of the characteristics we believe we are lacking in ourselves, or wish we were better at embodying them. These are 7 qualities of people with integrity; after all, isn’t that what you’re looking for in your life partner?

1. They value other people’s time. A good partner realizes that the world doesn’t run on their schedule. They know other people’s time is valuable and important as well. They are prompt to keep a date or an appointment and considerate of taking up your time.

2. They give credit where it is due. People with integrity don’t want the glory for themselves. They will give others credit for their contribution to the success of the whole. If you and your partner have a dinner party, they will not take credit for your role in making it a success.

3. They are authentic. Authenticity is the key to all good relationships. Your partner is going to be willing to show you themselves unmasked and unedited. If you find someone who is willing to be that raw with you, it’s a gift.

4. They are always honest. This quality also speaks to integrity. You want to be with a partner that is going to be truthful and yes, sometimes even blunt. You will always know where you stand with an honest person. You also can believe what they tell you; their word means something.

5. They never take advantage of others. A person with integrity will never play the angles to their own benefit. They’ll never take the advantage over being kind. Don’t you want to be with someone who is that nice?

6. They do not escalate arguments. You want a partner to have good communication skills and to be able to separate the emotion from the issue. Your partner will not escalate a disagreement into world war III.

7. They give most people the benefit of the doubt. Your partner is someone who will take someone or a situation at face value. Not assume they know more about the situation, and give the other person the benefit of the doubt. You want to be with someone who is thoughtful enough to think things through.

A good partner is someone whom you can rely on to be there for you when you’re in need and you know they will always have your back. A person with integrity embodies all of these great qualities that make a desirable partner.

Stuart Fensterheim, LCSW helps couples to overcome the disconnection in their relationships As an author, blogger and podcaster, Stuart has helped couples around the world to experience a unique relationship in which they can feel special and important, confident in knowing they are loved deeply and that their presence matters.

His weekend workshop, Two Days: Seven Conversations has become a popular venue for many to set off on their journey of connectedness. The Couples Expert Podcast consists of weekly provocative conversations offering the perspectives and insight of experts from a variety of relationship related fields. Stuart also offers daily relationship tips in his newsletter Stuarts Daily Notes.