We Asked Asexuals What They Fantasize About

Asexuality is just beginning to be the subject of scientific research. The basic definition of an asexual is someone who doesn’t experience sexual attraction or desire, but that doesn’t mean they don’t fantasize. In fact, a recent study of 351 people who identify as asexual found that nearly half of women and three-quarters of men reported having sexual fantasies and masturbating. We spoke to young people who identify as asexual—also known as “ace”—from around the country.