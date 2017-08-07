What Aspiring Corporate Executives Can Learn From Watching NBA Basketball

What does everyone need to know in order to be successful in the corporate world? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I had lunch once with a very successful Vice Chairman of a company. He was the most personable person I’d ever met - he had a witty quip for everyone. He made everyone feel comfortable. I asked him what the secret to success is and he asked me if I watched basketball. Of course I said yes (even though I’m a bigger football fan). He said something to the effect that if you’ve made it to the NBA, you’re better than about every basketball player in this country. You could go back to your neighborhood and whip every kid’s butt.

Being in the corporate world is like this. When you get to the level of VP, SVP or anything above, you’ve made it into the NBA. You’re better than a majority of people out there. You’re no smarter than the person next to you. Which means the biggest thing—maybe the only thing—that takes you to the next level is your people skills. Your EQ skills. If you don’t know how to relate, if you don’t have empathy, if you can’t be persuasive, communicate or get to the emotional gut of the matter, then you’ll likely stagnate. What he said really hit home. I spend a lot of time talking to CEOs now about EQ and every single one of them has told me how important this is.