WHAT BPO AGENTS OUGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MANILA TRAFFIC

The Manila business community has seen a steady boom in the rise of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies operating within the different locations within the greater Manila area. The growth in investors also triggered an influx of employment demand within the greater Manila area. With all these good news about the rise in available employment opportunities, there is also a concomitant bad effect that comes from it. This bad effect is in the form of bad traffic and horrible commute hours. As more and more people live in the city for work, more people avail the transport system or buy cars which contribute to bad traffic and long hours of commute. For agents or for people in general, here are some things that one must know about the Manila traffic and how it affects one's non-work life and productivity in the work place.

Leaving Early Means On-Time Work Arrival

Never underestimate the Manila traffic when going to work. The traffic situation worsens when it nears the rush hour period which usually starts around 7:30 AM and ends around 10:30 AM. BPO agents know all too well the struggles of commuting to and from work. To add to the agents' challenge, most BPO companies impose a strict time in and time out work schedule. This is the reason why even if an agent lives within the Manila area, he/she must leave his/her residence hours before his actual time in at work. The effect of leaving hours early just to report for work is that it takes away from the agent extra hours that he/she could have allotted for rest.

Commuting to and From Work Is Unpaid Work Hours

One of the biggest problems in Metro Manila today is the lack of an efficient transport system. The light rail transit (LRT) and metro rail transit (MRT) have become the primary transport system for people who rush to work that the operations of the LRT and MRT cannot cope with the demand. People spend hours and hours falling in line just to ride the train. Those who have cars, on the other hand, are stuck in traffic while going to work. The hours spent commuting and driving to work should have been spent working, but instead, agents/employees are still on the road enduring their trip to work. These long hours spent commuting and driving to work are considered unpaid hours which is counterproductive to both the agent/employee and their respective employers.

Traffic Stress Leads to Work Stress

One of the worse effects of the poor transport system and bad traffic in Metro Manila is that it makes commuting to and from work stressful to an agent/employee. The agent/employee is already stressed and he/she has not started his/her day at work. When a person is constantly plagued by stress even before he/she starts working, his/her ability to be productive at work is hampered. Companies who employ workers who often experience this kind of commute situation could seriously experience productivity problems. If a company experiences productivity problems, it usually leads to less profit earned.

The Domino Effect of Traffic Stress

It is but human nature to be overwhelmed by a stressful event. In most cases, when an individual is already stressed even before starting his/her day at work, the feeling has a domino effect and that person is prone to having a bad day at work which in return affects his productivity. That person can bring that stressful feeling at home which prevents him/her from having a quality time with his/her family and that much-needed rest to face the next day. This is usually the bad cycle that most Filipino workers in Manila feel.

The Recommended Solution

If the traffic and transportation problem cannot be solved anytime soon, the recommended solution is for companies to give the employee/agent flexible hours when it comes to time in and time out. This way, the employee/agent will have a beneficial arrangement with the company which could lessen the stress that he/she feels when commuting or driving to work.