What Bruce Lee and Weight Loss Have in Common...

It’s a hot, humid, sunny day here on Long Island, and in a few minutes I’ll be heading to a new Greek restaurant with my girlfriend in our area. Not to worry — Meat and salad is on the menu for me ;-) No rice or falafel!

Anyway, while I was at my parents’ house yesterday, my Dad turned me on to this new Bruce Lee series on Netflix. The series is in Mandarin, but has English subtitles. While I’m completely clueless as to how to translate the Mandarin to English (I love playing that game when a movie/TV show is in another language, and I have the subtitles helping me try to figure it out), I’ve been addicted since I started it yesterday afternoon.

Since I was six or seven years old, Bruce Lee’s been an idol of mine. While he’s been dead since 1973 (15 years before I was even born!), I was introduced to his movies at a young age, and quickly became fascinated by him. Since I had a very sedentary childhood, I remember there was a six month or so phase where I read and watched EVERYTHING I could about him!

I’ve seen all of his movies at least 100 times each, and once gave a presentation in my sixth grade social studies class on him completely off the cuff!! Not to brag about the grades I got at the ripe old age of 11, but I got a 100 on it and had a fun Q&A with my classmates after I was done presenting his life’s achievements and why he was a global history icon…

One of the things about Bruce Lee that’s intrigued me as I entered adulthood were his views on philosophy. He wasn’t just an action star — He was fascinated with combining the best of both Eastern and Western Philosophy, and in crafting his own martial art that’s now taught around the world: Jeet Kune Do.

Jeet Kune Do, to put things rather simply, is a combination of what Bruce deemed to be ‘the best’ from the martial arts he had the opportunity to study over the course of his life. During that short period (he was just 32 when he died), he had the chance to study MANY of them! While I’m not sure of the accuracy of the events depicted in this Netflix series, the show does make it a point to show that he loved combining the most useful aspects of the different arts he came across and molding them into one.

I’ve found that when it comes to being successful on your health and weight loss journey, this thought process is just as important! We’ve all been led to believe that there’s a ‘best’ way to eat, or that there’s a ‘best’ way to work out. Sadly, as it took me many years to learn on my 100 lb weight loss journey, the ‘best’ method is the one (or the oneS) that get you moving in the right direction!

For example, after doing a great deal of due diligence, I’m a big fan of the ketogenic diet! While it’s often shunned by the modern medical establishment, there’s no doubt that when I followed it pretty strictly for a few months late last year, I both looked and felt BETTER than I ever had!!

However, what really kickstarted me nutritionally on my weight loss journey after calorie counting stopped working was the Paleo Diet, which focuses moreso on QUALITY of food over QUANTITY of food…

Fast forward to the present day, and I do something in the middle! While I’m not a fan of sticking to the keto diet 24/7/365, I’m not as liberal with my carb consumption as the Paleo diet ‘allows’ you to be. This is where I developed my own ‘diet,’ if you will: The Lipolytic Diet! I aim to eat higher fat, moderate protein and low carbs, but won’t kill myself if I eat more than 25–50 net carbs per day. I’ve stopped worrying about my macro ratios, and instead focus on just keeping my intake high quality an extremely high percentage of the time.

Looking at things on the fitness side, I knew early on that being a traditional gym-goer was NOT for me! This isn’t to say that isn’t a great methodology if that works for YOU — Especially if you genuinely enjoy it and find it motivating…

For me, I’m that same old fat kid I was between the ages of 6–12 — I HATE working out! Funny to hear from someone with six fitness-specific certifications, but I’m not going to lie to you ;-) Instead, I listen to my body, and plan my daily exercise around what I’m feeling that day.

Let’s take tonight, for example: If you haven’t picked up on it to this point, I absolutely LOVE playing softball! If it were feasible, I’d probably play in a different league every single day. Being that none of these leagues have particularly fast pitching, I play a physically demanding defensive position (left field). I’m also a good hitter, so I get on base a high percentage of the time, and enjoy taking that extra base.

If you don’t know what that means, that just means I like using my speed to my advantage, and thus I run quite a bit when I’m playing…

On the five days a week I’m not playing softball, I’ll combine interval training, running and yoga to keep things fresh. I’ll look at how much time I have on that particular day and what I feel would be most enjoyable, and I’ll get ‘er done! I’m even thinking of enrolling in a Wing Chun/Jeet Kune Do school and starting to take classes (this Bruce Lee series has given me the itch!).

Now, you’re not me! You may not have ANY of the same fitness or nutritional interests that I do, and that’s OK!! Find something simple and sustainable that works FOR YOU, and do that!!!

At the end of the day, do what Bruce Lee said, and ‘Be like water.’ See where you’re at at present, and make your health and weight loss decisions based on your schedule, your interests, your tastes and your personality. Like him (and like me :-p), you’ll see a great deal of success doing that!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

