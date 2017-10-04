What Can Americans Do In Dark Times?

During dark times like these, when all is out of balance and out of bounds, we Americans must pay close attention to our inner worlds. We must feed ourselves a steady diet of peaceful comforts, hugging ourselves, literally and figuratively, with positive things.

During dark times like these, when one’s eyes can play tricks on you, like mine did yesterday, we must hold on. Is the President throwing paper-towels to the victims of Hurricane Maria? Did a crazy man really hammer out windows in the Mandalay Bay hotel, shooting at 22,000 concert goers? I had to ask although I was wearing my glasses while looking at CNN.

During dark times, one must find others who have wrapped themselves in positive notes. Joyce Cooling is wrapped in the strings of her guitar while she plays “Before Dawn. I listen to it while writing this piece.

“Music is a moral law

It gives soul to the universe,

wings to the mind,

flight to the imagination,

and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.”

Plato

427 BCE – 347 BCE

In Dark times, we need all that Plato offered with his poetic frame: We need “wings to the mind” to escape the harsh realities of this world. I found his quote, prominently displayed, on Joyce Coolings’ website.

In dark times like these, we must wrap ourselves in the playwrights’ poetic, lyrical words that dance off the stage, like those of playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who has a Master’s in playwrighting from Yale. His play Head of Passes is being offered, until October 22, 2017, at the Mark Taper Forum, Center Theater Group, in Los Angeles,

That McCraney’s words are inspired by the Book of Job, a book to hold onto during dark times, makes it all the better. My New Spirit-Filled Life Bible which is edited by Jack W. Hayford, Litt D., along with my Bishop, Kenneth C. Ulmer, Ph.D., D Min and other great theologians, says the theme of the Book of Job is,

“The suffering of the Godly and the Soveriegnty of God.”

A good book for those who’ve had friends and relatives riddled with bullets in Las Vegas in the largest and most deadliest massacre. A good book for those whose roofs were blown away by God’s winds in Hurricanes Harvey, Jose, Irma, and Maria. Or who have loved ones buried beneath the rubble in the Mexico City Quake.

During these dark times, it’s great to see a good play. The play was so amazing that it’s impact is still settling in my heart. I’d have to see it again with a note pad in hand to really speak to its dynamism, its lyrical prose, the way the actors, seemingly, dance from place to place, although they’re standing still or, simply, walking.

I’d have to have a video to capture the beautiful setting of the Center Theater Group complex, overlooking the offices of the great City of Los Angeles, my beloved city of angels. A video would capture the waterfall at the Ahmanson, the lights, the easy going, diverse crowd in Los Angeles. The easy chatter. The stars who came out. I finally got to meet Ms Shonda Rhimes, a writer that I want to grow up to be like. Glynn Turnman’s deep brown skin gleamed as I passed him on my way to the bathroom. My eyes sparkled when I caught a glimpse of Tina Lifford, whose acting is among the best, and Nicolas L. Ashe, Queen Sugar cast members. I pointed when Debbie Allen’s energy preceded her entrance to sit in the middle of the theater to enjoy her sister.

Ms. Phylicia Rashad’s performance was made for a dark time such as this. Sitting there on stage portraying a woman suffering tragedy, talking to God like a woman who knows that God is sovereign and that we must all bow down. Surrendering, I was taught by old Southern Black women, is the only way to guard one’s mind in dark times.

I don’t have words to describe how amazing her performance was. But I can tell you this: It was like sitting at the feet of my Bigmama, on a porch in Tennessee with a Chattanooga breeze, floating down from Lookout Mountain, as Bigmama described hiding from poverty in the Georgia fields. Ms. Rashad’s performance propelled me to the edge of my seat, caused me to squeeze my husband’s hand, and strain to grasp her every word. Sometimes I felt dizzy and bewildered that she could so fiercely snatch my attention. It was a mind-blowing experience to watch her talk to God as she portrayed Shelah, a woman whose life was spinning out of control.

For what are we to do when dizzy from the chaos of the world that causes mad men to explode whenever and however they want. And those in power say it’s never a good time to find a way to protect the masses from such attacks of mayhem. And the gun dealers continue to swing open their doors and collect dollar bills for weapons that kill hundreds in seven minutes. We can take a break at an amazing play, that’s all.

Go see Head of Passes. Thank God for actresses like Phillicia Rashad. And, finally, thank God for the Center Theater Group, and it’s beautiful place with the Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatres. My time there allowed me to breathe in these very dark times.

The bible says that we must: Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave Colossians 3:13

I know the question many of us are asking: How many times, Lord, must we forgive these unimaginable horrific acts? The answer is in the good book:

Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, "Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times?"

Jesus answered, "I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times. Matthew 18:21-22 (NIV)

We Americans are a forgiving people. We are marching, resisting, praying and forgiving 77 times 19.71. This totals 1,518 mass shootings, with at least 1,715 people killed and 6,089 wounded, since Sandy Hook occurred in 2012. This is according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) which, according to its website, http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/ “is a not for profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States.”

Comfort those who lost loved ones in Las Vegas and in the hurricanes. For we, Americans, understand: “The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord.” Job 1:21