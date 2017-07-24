What Can An Expert Say?

In order to win a medical malpractice action, the plaintiff must show, by a preponderance of the evidence, four things. First, he must show that the defendant had a duty to the plaintiff. This is pretty clear cut as the plaintiff is often the patient of the defendant and the duty is obvious. Second, the plaintiff must show that the defendant acted in a negligent manner. By this is meant that the defendant performed at a level that was below the standard of care for that defendant. Most medical malpractice actions are won or lost on this element.

Third, the plaintiff must show that he suffered an injury. Fourth, the plaintiff must show that the injury was due to the negligent act; in the law this is known as the proximate or legal cause of the injury.

The standard of care in a medical malpractice setting is what a reasonable health care provider—usually a physician—of the same specialty would do if faced with the same or similar circumstances. Some states have decided the professional standard would be in terms of the average practitioner in the specialty of the defendant. Other states have decided the standard would be what a minimally competent practitioner would do. The states that follow this latter standard note that some practitioners with less than average knowledge, education, experience, training, and skill may still be competent and qualified to practice without negligence so that is the standard the defendant should be held to.

Since most judges and people sitting on juries do not have the knowledge to know what the standard of care is for a health care provider, they will have to rely on testimony of medical expert witnesses who will try to explain what the standard is. This testimony is critical in a malpractice action and the determination of the case often becomes a battle of expert witnesses.

Unfortunately, expert testimony often relies on information that is scientific in nature and some of this science can be difficult to understand and even harder to explain on a layman’s level. How can the jury or the judge know that the expert’s testimony is reliable and is not just one’s personal opinion which may not be right? In Daubert versus Merrell Dow Pharmaceutical, Inc., 509 U.S. 579 (1993), the United States Supreme Court weighed in to explain the role of the medical expert in Federal Courts. Subsequently, the states have adopted the holdings of Daubert for their state courts.

Under Daubert, the judge on a case is required to make a preliminary assessment of the proposed testimony to determine if the testimony is scientifically valid, and that the reasoning or methodology on which the testimony is based is applicable to the case at hand. This hearing is called a Daubert hearing. During this hearing, the judge will question the expert to determine if the testimony will substantially assist the jury.

There are five factors described in the Daubert opinion and they are “(1) whether scientific evidence has been tested and the methodology with which it has been tested; (2) whether the evidence has been subjected to peer review and publication; (3) whether a potential rate of error is known; (4) whether ...the evidence is generally accepted in the scientific community; and (5) whether the expert’s research in the field has been conducted independent of the litigation.” (Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmceuticals, Inc.)

What happens when there are competing scientific theories? The judge is not required to determine which theory is correct. In fact, both theories may be reasonable. In this scenario, if the defendant’s judgment was reasonable, he will win the case even if his judgment was wrong. After all, even the reasonable physician is sometimes wrong. All the judge is required to do is to force the witness to show how he arrived at his opinion and that his methodology was reliable and that his conclusions were scientifically sound. It will then be up to the jury to determine if the standard of care was met, or not.

The purpose of the Daubert hearing is to pressure the expert to use reliable criteria in assessing the science behind their opinions; in effect, pushing them to be a scientist (or physician) first, and an expert witness second. Unfortunately, Daubert assumed that judges would be able to figure out the scientific reliability even though many of them do not have the background to do this. After all, how many judges have knowledge of such medical topics as statistics, tumor biology, epidemiology, the bodies response to trauma, how to read radiographs, and electrocardiograms?

If the expert does not site any relevant scientific studies to back his claim or fails to bring to the court’s attention literature that is both for or against the evidence he is offering, then the judge can push him to do this. Afer all, lawyers are required to present arguments to the court that both support or detract from their side so long as the precedents are from decisions that they must abide by. It is reasonable for the judge to request the same during the Daubert hearing.

There are checks and balances built into our trial system, so even if a judge makes a mistake and a witness is allowed to testify with evidence that is no better than “junk science” then the opposing attorney will have a chance to discredit this witness on cross-examination.

In the law, it is often said that “cross-examination” is the best legal method available to find what is true. The lawyer can challenge the science and the methods of the expert and they can do this aggressively. If the expert is on thin ice, he may fall through. Of course, this approach requires a well-prepared lawyer and it would be best for the defendant, himself an expert, to work with his lawyer and give him the necessary training.

Perhaps it is time to give our judges some scientific training so that they can better evaluate the claims by medical witnesses. Basics in the scientific method, statistics, and methodological reasoning will go a long way in improving their ability to determine the reliability and validity of the evidence being proferred by the medical expert. Most judges are pretty smart and, I believe, most of them will get it.

