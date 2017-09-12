What Can I Do in 1 Year to Become a Millionaire?

Alright just a thought here this morning about the major reason for setting goals... Which I think it's what they make of you in achieving them. You can set a goal to be a millionaire but what is important is not the money💰. It's the values and skills you learn to earn the money.

"So the key here is: it's not what you get that makes you valuable it's what you become"

But don't set them too low... Likewise, nobody is going to work on your dreams or goal better than you. So invest in yourself going to a seminar, reading positive materials and getting a coach. It's hard but it's worth it. But systematically you can write down 13 reasons why you won't give up just to create a momentum.

"Greatness is a choice"

Stay focus on the goal, you going through hell just keep moving forward. If you know the WHY for living you can go through anything. They will be your rod and staff to comfort you.

A vision that really WORKS is the one that excites you.

It's gotta be a compelling vision the one that has the power to PULL you and not PUSH you. Push requires willpower and may never last but Pull does last because the vision makes you excited and it's attracting. Cos It has to do with your emotional intensity.

The major reason is we are much more than what our life is showing right now, spiritually emotionally, physically and mentally. Just imagine what a decade of dedicated decision to the reason and goal to be your best will be.

"Reasons comes first answers comes second"

Yes I know; Everybody wants to change but nobody wants to work out. Everybody wants muscle but nobody wants to train But the process is to condition our mind to commit to mastery and just step up.

People don't fight you if you not building it's comes with the package.

"So Just battle and build you"