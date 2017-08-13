With what we are seeing in the news, many are asking, “What can I do to make our country a better place?” Giving back to those in your community who need help, especially young people, is one idea. I’m sharing the Back-to-School collection from the Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington . These are vetted, community-based nonprofits that are in need of financial resources and volunteer help as the new school year is about to begin.

Co-founded by writer Dave Eggers and educator Ninive Calegari (and named for the street address of its first home), 826 National is grounded in the belief that great leaps in learning happen when students receive the right kind of one-on-one attention. Here at home, 826DC recruits and trains volunteers who provide educational support and critically important mentoring to address the dauntingly low literacy skills that plague DC youngsters, some two-thirds of whom cannot read or write at the "proficient" level. Youth ages 6-18 attend writing workshops, participate in author roundtables, and professionally publish their work (the proof is in the pudding!). They write and revise, sharpen their skills, build their confidence, improve their schoolwork and, importantly, learn to express themselves with meaning and power. Since first opening its doors in Columbia Heights in 2008, the program has expanded from 134 students to more than 4,500, and the numbers continue to grow. 826DC provides a much-needed bridge between talented adults and the students and teachers who need them.