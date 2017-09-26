What can we expect for 2018 MAZDA 6?

Mazda is one of the few Japanese brands that continues to offer a sedan segment D after others such as Subaru (Legacy), Nissan (First) or Honda (Accord) have left the same and that Toyota, despite the updated Avensis of face to the Geneva salon, you are thinking whether or not to develop a substitute. The panorama among the general brands in this segment, whose sales increase year by year in Europe to the benefit of the SUV, is not much better. Passat and Mondeo just renewed, the Peugeot 508 and the Insignia they leave a recent remodel but the rest, with Laguna and C5 at the head, languish without a clear future of continuity in their respective ranges.

Given this panorama, Mazda launched car (it came out at the end of 2013) but it needed an update in terms of equipment, essentially in the sections of aids to driving, safety and connectivity and entertainment since in the last two years, its rivals have contributed to the segment numerous technologies of which the Japanese model is now endowed.

In 2017, the Mazda6 was updated, and it did so based on two formulas that come very well to the Hiroshima brand: Jinba Ittai and Skyactiv. We have hardly seen changes in the exterior; we hardly noticed differences in the interior. However, the news that accompany the Mazda6 2017, and anticipate the new features we saw in the Mazda3, Mazda2, etc. are basic for the dynamic behavior of these cars is even more round than now.

Surfing the net, we have noticed that Mazda is going to take out new model of CX-5 (No restyling, is new model) for the year 2018, and the car will present it next November 16 in the Hall of the Angels.

There is no news of the Mazda 6 2018 (that will go next), but one does not have to be very ready to know that the aesthetic changes, technological and of motorization that takes the new CX-5 will take them next the Mazda 6.

Here are the photos spies of the Mazda CX-5 2018, if you look closely, we see as major change the front grille, the rest closely resembles the current restyling of CX-5

At first glance, I think we're going to be quite flippant, since it seems to continue to refine the current model line without major changes with respect to the 2017 model, except the grid that will resemble Maserati much, flattening and gaining in depth. They say that the engines will be more refined, the line of the CX-5 is more stylized and it seems that they have put tablet as it has the M3 or M6 2015 onwards.

We don't expect huge changes with regards to the outside. The new 2018 Mazda 6 will keep its present plan. We can't state that we are sad we won't perceive any real change since this is a magnificently designed vehicle.

We can expect LED headlights to come as standard in the 2018 model.

The awesome inside is something for which this model is recognizable. Each model accompanies a 7-inch tach screen show. In fact, everything in its inside reveals to us this is a high extravagance car. The directing wheel is sublimely situated and wonderfully lying close by. The dashboard is straightforward and all capacities are effortlessly available and basic. We can securely say that the 2018 Mazda 6 has the extensive size of SUVs.