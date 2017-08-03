What Can We Learn From 2016's Outsider Presidential Campaigns?

This week, we take a little break from things that happened this week to head to Pasadena, California for Politicon! Over the weekend, So That Happened producer Zach Young attended the “unconventional political convention” and talked with Symone Sanders, National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders campaign, and Austin Petersen, runner-up to Gary Johnson in last year’s Libertarian presidential primary.

As Cenk Uygur and Ben Shapiro debated loudly in the adjacent auditorium, we had an insightful conversation on what it was like to be part of an outsider presidential campaign in 2016 and what lessons that year holds for the future.

“So That Happened” is hosted by Arthur Delaney and produced by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

