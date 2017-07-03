What can you do closer to home to save time?

What can you do closer to home?

I just changed my hairstylist for a number of reasons but when I went to look for a new one I only researched those who are super close to home.

It's late on Wednesday evening after a busy day and I'm realizing that I just saved an hour and a half from travel time not even mentioning that parking locally is easy and free and the next city over charges and is hard to find.

That's a lot of extra time for me and a big win!!! A whole extra hour and a half that I get to relax. It's a big benefit to me that my dentist is so close to home that I can walk there. My doctors are close too which took some maneuvering.

Take a look at your life and leave a comment in the comments below what you can find that's closer for you. I'm dedicated not only to helping you increase profits in your business. I'm here to help you preserve your most precious asset which is your time.

Sending you tons of light and love.

Have a wonderful wonderful week.

Hugs,