What Color Should I Paint the Front Door?

Picking a color for the front door can be quite the crisis. Do you go simple and subtle, or bright and bold? Do you pick a complementary color, or a different shade of the color of the exterior? There’s a number of different methodologies and philosophies behind picking colors, so in the end, your best bet is to pick a system, and use it as your guide.

The Color Wheel

The most basic system for picking colors is the color wheel. The color wheel is a tool used all the time by designers and artists of different trades to mix and match colors in appealing ways. Using the color wheel, you can pick color schemes for your exterior that are monochromatic (different shades of the same color), complementary (two colors on opposite sides of the wheel), analogous (side-by-side colors on the wheel), or contrasting (three colors evenly spaced along the wheel). Using the color wheel is a simple and foolproof method of finding colors that work well together.

Style of the Home

You might never have considered it, but the style of the property can have an impact on the kind of colors that look good on (and in) the home. What looks good on an ornamental English Tudor won’t necessarily work on a design that’s Mediterranean-influenced; an old Victorian home requires a different touch than something more modern and contemporary. Taking the personality of the home into account when you’re picking colors is a good way to find something that fits well, and adds beauty to the property.

Emotional Impact

You can also pick colors according to the emotion you want to invoke, upon seeing the front door. Colors are tied to emotions, and they tend to provoke certain feelings in those that view them. By following this methodology, you maximize the effect on the viewer of the exterior of the home by tapping into these color schemes. Blue, for example, is soothing and calming. Red is bold, yellow is bright and uplifting, orange is creative and energetic. Pick the feeling you want the outside of the home to have, and then pick colors to match.

What Sells Well

You can also pick colors according to what sells, and what doesn’t. Typically, darker colors (both inside and out) are more eclectic options for homes, and those that don’t like the color will either have to pass up the opportunity or be forced to repaint it. Right now, the money-making color is blue, so if that’s what you’re going for, pick your paint accordingly.

Feng Shui

There’s also the Feng Shui methodology that picks door colors according to which direction it’s facing. Different directions are tied to different energies, and those energies are tied to colors. Green and brown are prime choices for eastern facing doors, while southern doors favor red. This methodology simplifies the process because it essentially picks the color for you, so if you’re looking for no-brainers, go with this.