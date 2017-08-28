What Comes After Harvey

Although Harvey has been downgraded from hurricane status, federal officials warn that the storm could still present a life-threatening situation on the ground. Harvey's impact is likely to be felt for weeks to come. If you’re in an area impacted by the storm, federal officials recommend the following:
- Monitor local radio and TV for updates. Follow the instructions of state, local and tribal leaders. Do not return to an evacuated area until you are told it's safe to do so.
- Avoid driving through flooded areas. Almost half of flash flooding deaths occur in vehicles, according to FEMA. If you're in distress from Harvey you can call the U.S. Coast Guard at any of these numbers: 281-464-4851, 281-464-4852, 281-464-4853, 281-464-4854 and 281-464-4855.
- Find an open shelter near you. Text SHELTER and your zip code to 4FEMA (43362) or use the FEMA mobile app.
- Keep portable generators outside. If you've lost power and are using a back-up portable generator, don't bring it inside. The carbon monoxide gas can kill you within minutes. Follow these safety tips if you're using portable generator.
- Find out if you're eligible to apply for disaster assistance. Certain counties in Texas are eligible. You may be able to apply from your mobile device.
- Download the FEMA app for disaster resources, weather alerts and safety updates. The app (available in English and Spanish) provides a checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open shelters and recovery centers, disaster survival tips, and weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
