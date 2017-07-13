What Cool Project Is Paul Blair, Lady Gaga's Collaborator, Working On These Days?

Paul Blair spent his childhood living on a farm in Ohio. “It was in the middle of nowhere. In the morning, I used to collect chicken eggs before I went to school,” he recalls.

His world was completely rocked in the second grade when he was given a tape filled with rap songs called “Mr. Magic’s Rap Attack.” “I fell in love with it,” shares the Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter, who was forever hooked. “I never asked for toys. I always asked for music. I had to keep buying it.”

By the fifth grade he started writing songs from a notebook his mom gave him. He wrote raps about his classmates. “There was a kid in my class who wore Reeboks every day, and I wrote about him,” shares Blair.

Even with his passion for music, he never imagined it could be his career until the family moved from Ohio to Detroit. There he discovered live DJs on the radio and the vibrant music scene. He thought, I want to do that when I get older. At 15 he strategically worked at a car wash. “Everyone wanted to get a job at the record store, so it was very difficult, especially when you are 15,” he explains. “I got a job at the car wash next door just so I could spend all my money at the record store after work.”

A international business student at Michigan State University, Blair did a Japanese exchange program in order to study abroad. While there, he flexed his fierce DJ chops at Delta Market in Takamatsu, Back the States his DJ prowess became legendary, especially his hip-hop/old-school mash-ups. He was in demand everywhere, DJing for Pete Wentz and Seth MacFarlane. A talented producer, he also started making and playing his own techno music.

When Blair was DJing a guy approached to let him know how much he liked Blair’s music. “What is this?” the man asked. It was one of Blair’s songs. The man requested more. It turned out the guy was Lady Gaga’s creative director. After Blair sent along his music it was returned with Lady Gaga singing her words on the tracks. “It was incredible,” he shares.

Three days later Gaga herself called. “I thought it was a joke, one of my friends playing a prank,” says Blair. It wasn’t. After they met in Chicago, his home base, she asked Blair, “Do you want to go with me on tour and we’ll write more stuff?” he recalls.

“So I went home, packed a bag, and five years later I came home.”

Frequent collaborators, Blair co-wrote and produced many songs on the “Born This Way” album, including the title track. He also produced and co-wrote most of her Artpop album like the single “Applause.” He was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Most recently he co-wrote "The Cure" with Gaga and others which was released in April. “She is like my sister and is a very smart, kind, caring, amazing woman — a creative force,” says Blair. “My father told me show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future. If you surround yourself with rad people who are positive and awesome they will inspire you to push yourself.”

In fact, working with Gaga inspired him as music director of the W Hotels, a title he cherishes. While on tour, they would get a creative spark and want to record. The challenge was figuring out the logistics — finding the right place or renting eight hotel rooms, so the noise wouldn’t disturb. “It was hard to find somewhere to go. Or we would get a knock on the door and a dude with an ear piece would tell us to shut up,” he recalls. He thought, wouldn’t it be great to have space in a hotel where you walk downstairs, call someone and say ‘let's make music?’ “How beautiful would that be?,” says Blair. “Not only are you having a good time at the pool, you’re also making something that you can share.”

Mission accomplished. Under Blair’s direction the W created a state of the art, knock-your-socks-off recording studios called W Sound Suites. Placed in select W Hotels around the world, the idea is that professional musicians can actually record or rehearse within the privacy of their suite.

Each suite has been custom-fitted with professional grade sound equipment from top tech companies in sound production and are also meant for guests with dreams of making music and aren’t professional. “Essentially it’s the perfect space to record while on the road,” says Anthony Ingham, W’s Global Brand Leader.

The Sound Suites really are a natural fit. “W is really interlinked with the music industry. Artists and people from record companies stay in W’s. Deals are done in the hotels. It’s the first brand to invest in music programming and use the hotels as music venues,” adds Ingham. “We thought, how do we take that a step further and find emerging artists, support them on their tours, give them a platform to showcase their music to the world and help them record, produce and distribute music? The Sound Suites were a step in that direction.”

The newest W Sound Suite at W Barcelona has an elaborate layout which features a main mixing room with a private vocal booth and a lounge big enough for artists plus their entourage to work.

Also, the ocean, the hotel’s fabulous restaurants, spa and pools are just on the other side. In fact, the art continues at the W Barcelona. In addition to the Sound Suite, to celebrate their new room design the hotel has partnered with renowned artist and muralist Ricardo Cavolo to create a limited-edition footwear collection in collaboration with Muroexe, a Spanish urban shoe brand.

In addition to the W Barcelona, the W hotels have four sound suites around the world at the W Bali, W Seattle, W Hollywood. Blair’s dream is to leave the legacy of having a Sound Suite in every city. “I want all creative people who do music to one day know when they pull up to a city, they don’t have to call 20 people. They can just look up, find the W and know there is somewhere there for you to write.”

Doesn’t the W have a history of nurturing artists and helping them blossom?

Paul Blair: Jon Bellion is on tour with Twenty One Pilots right now and has a song called “All Time Low” that just got into the Billboard's top 40. I met him the first week he was in LA. He said, ‘I’m going back out on tour, but I don’t want to go again. Last time it was the worst because there were 13 of us piled into a nine-passenger van.’ I thought, a van with 13 people sitting on each other's laps is daunting. You shouldn’t have that daunting feeling when you’re creative.

So I brought an idea to the W saying, ‘this kid is not huge right now, but he’s going to be huge. He has a great group of people around him. Let’s support him on this tour.’ After some conversation, the W said, “Let's do it.” We got him a full-sized tour bus, wrapped it with his name on the side and a W logo on the window. He stayed in W’s and did interviews there. The brand had never done this before. It wasn’t about him Tweeting 20 times or taking pictures. At the very end of the tour, he called me to say, ‘That was the greatest. Nobody got sick. We performed better than we’ve ever performed in our lives.’ I said, ‘Thank the W. They killed it.’

What songs do you particularly love?

Paul Blair: “Landslide“ by Stevie Nicks is a brilliant piece of writing. It’s lyrical and slightly nonsensical. When you take the time to listen you think, “Why can’t I do that? It’s so good!” With “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke I feel I knew what was happening at the very moment he wrote it. While I can never be that person or have that experience, in some cathartic way it’s the closest I may come to feeling that pain and that struggle. I love “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas and “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. These are awesome songs with such great writing. I’m a huge fan of lyrics.

Was there a point you knew when you were a success?

Paul Blair: Ten years ago, all I wanted to do was sit behind a computer, make tracks, do chord structures and figure out how to mix it all. Over time, working on different stuff, I’m more of the mindset where I want to write melodies and lyrics. I want to bring along in my friends. It’s an evolving process. In five years, I might want to go back to making tracks again. It’s about exploring what you feel at that particular time. I also know that someday I want to be an old grandpa who lives in the woods and fishes.

