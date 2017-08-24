What Creates a Culture Plateau- And How to Breakthrough

Rarely are businesses an “overnight success.” It takes time, energy, capital and dedication to truly build something to the levels of accomplishment that many never attain. While some companies, like Facebook or Amazon, simply continue to accelerate their opportunities and obtainment of success, others find themselves in an awkward phase of little movement- a plateau if you will. What causes a company to suddenly flat line- taking the culture, success and opportunities for growth with it?

Problem: Complacent Success

The silent killer of success and culture in companies is often a result of becoming complacent. They’ve found a comfortable level of success, seemingly content with staying still. Without innovative creativity and methods, businesses begin to plateau- eventually leading to failure.

Solution: According to Thomas Gaissmaier, Chief Human Resources Officer at 21st Century Fox, companies need to be open to change, “It’s hard to get people to try something new or to experiment if the old way of doing things is still working. Small changes today might become better options in the long run.” Gaissmaier adds that the “big idea should never go away,” hoping that companies will continue to work towards the next level of success rather than becoming comfortable where they are.

Problem: Egos

It’s simple: success creates egos and egos breed power struggles- all leading to dysfunction and contention throughout the company. This becomes a major problem for a number of reasons, but mainly in the way it can change the landscape of culture within a company. Within time a company is likely to see an ‘us v. them’ mentality, leaving little room for outside thoughts and opinions. Ultimately, this will lead to a breakdown in communication and creativity, as employees feel unappreciated or valued in their ability to offer quality solutions and ideas.

Solution: Though it may seem easier to simply eliminate a problem, an inflated ego is often an unknown symptom of some of the strongest employees in the workplace. Choosing to continue the working relationship makes sense for everyone involved- as long as you can tame the ego-at-large. To do so: work to create a culture that is giving and positive, lead by example to show the way an open mind can truly benefit the entire company, and when all else fails, calmly make the person aware of their actions. Giving them the opportunity to see it from an outsider’s perspective- and then change- will help to build a healthy culture.

Problem: Breakdown In Processes

We understand that to rise to success, policies and protocols are necessary. However, often companies find themselves initiating a procedure for every step of business or to solve every problem or issue that arises- inevitably getting in the way of their own success.

Solution: Sometimes, less in better. Gaissmaier says, “I think in order to truly engage, there needs to be less processes,” advocating for simplification across the board in companies.

Problem: Micromanaging

A typical culprit of declining success is the frequent need for leaders to micromanage their teams- stunting innovation and enthusiasm amongst employees.

Solution: Take a step back and allow your team to surprise you. With the exception of employees who probably don’t fit in your company in the first place, most team members will thrive with space and ownership of their project at hand.

Problem: Disengagement

All of the above issues have the high likelihood to create a company culture teeming with disengaged employees. With studies showing that disengaged employees are costing the country upwards of $550 billion annually in lost productivity, it’s easy to understand why this is rapidly becoming a national issue that needs to be resolved.