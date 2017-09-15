What David Brooks Gets Wrong About Economic Inequality

David Brooks penned an op-ed titled “The Economy Isn’t Broken” in today’s New York Times. In the article, Brooks argues that the economy is working just fine for middle-class Americans and that policymakers should focus more on boosting productivity than on fighting inequality.

To be fair, there are some good points made in the piece; Brooks is right to say that middle-class incomes have risen significantly over the past two years and that President Obama deserves at least partial credit for this increase. However, there are a number of serious errors in the article that clearly don’t pass the laugh test.

First, Brooks argues that we need not worry about the distribution of labor income versus capital income. He claims (correctly) that labor’s share of national income is currently rising: “The share of national income going to labor is now rising, while the share going to capital is falling”. However, Brooks then erroneously states: “The evidence from the past two years strongly supports those who have argued all along that income has not decoupled from productivity….wages [have] track[ed] very predictably with productivity….The problem of the middle-class squeeze, in short, may not be with how the fruits of productivity are distributed, but the fact that there isn’t much productivity growth at all.”

This is blatantly wrong. Wages have in fact declined significantly as a share of national income, as shown in the figure below. Employee wages fell from 56.6% of national income in 1980 to 50.5% in 2016; total labor compensation (wages plus benefits) fell from 67.0% to 62.2%. It’s true that the last two years have been good to workers – see the uptick in both measures from 2014 to 2016 in the graph below – but these two good years have not come even close to offsetting the losses experienced during the previous three decades.

Second, Brooks clearly doesn’t understand why productivity (output per hour worked) has been growing so slowly in recent years. During the 2008-2009 recession, less-educated and less-productive workers lost their jobs at a disproportionately high rate; with only the most productive workers keeping their jobs, output per hour worked was unusually high. Today’s slow productivity growth is due to the fact that employers are currently re-hiring the less-educated workers who were fired during the recession. In other words, the slow productivity growth of recent years is at least in part a statistical aberration that reflects improving job prospects for low-wage workers, not a drop-off in individual workers’ ability to produce goods and services.

Third and finally, Brooks is wrong to say that the rise in inequality is of little importance to lower- and middle-income Americans. Between 1968 and 2016, the poorest fifth of American households saw their incomes increase by 18.5 percent; were it not for the rise in inequality, their incomes would’ve gone up 60.5 percent, over three times as much:

