What Designer Miranda Konstantinidou Says About Success Will Shock You

“If you don’t dream of great things you will not achieve great things,” fashion designer Miranda Konstantinidou shares in our email correspondence. “You need that motivation to conquer the world, your own way.”

The Greece-born designer has been garnering global recognition for years through her “KONPLOTT” jewelry brand and eponymous label of chic, modern luxury women’s fashion. When Miranda launched her Resort & Cruise Collection in 2012, the world witnessed her interweaving of fashion, jewellery and accessories that are crafted using ancient techniques and cutting-edge innovations. Today she has more than 1,300 employees worldwide, 99% of which are women. With headquarters in Cebu, Philippines and Luxembourg, Miranda Konstantinidou maintains a strong company culture and fabricates in-house.

Her power, whimsy, imagination and vibrancy translates into her clothing. After watching stylist Ali Levine incorporate Miranda’s vibrant, feminine and powerful pieces into my #4TLSESSIONS photo shoot with Vanichi.com, I was compelled to talk in depth with the no holds barred designer.

As if her designs don’t distinguish her enough, Miranda’s thoughts are also a distinctively her own. Her ideas on entrepreneurship and success are, by today’s social mindset, pretty radical. For Miranda, success isn’t an achievement that leaves you footloose and fancy-free. Success possesses you more than you can ever possess it. In fact, success demands responsibility from anyone that earns it. She feels a deep tether to those who help her achieve. That responsibility moves her forward.

What has owning your fashion label taught you?

MK: Never feel comfortable! Because that will be the moment to ruin you, you will start slacking. Also, you think you are successful and thereby automatically free. But you are not. Your success, the good times you’re having, are deeply rooted in the good people you love and that love you. You can never leave them. You have to deliver! You have to find a way for everyone to continue their work and take care of those that depend on you. You are responsible for them. And that comes with great responsibility. So yes, successful, but not free at all; that’s my most important lesson.

What do you think is the biggest necessity required for emerging luxury brands to compete in the modern world?

MK: Nowadays so many things are changing, we really cannot foresee what happens. People’s buying behavior is changing and we must adapt to it. So the industry is going through a radical change. Really I don’t know, the only thing I do know is that if you anyway love what you do, there’s nothing you have to regret even if you should fail. That would be the worst feeling for me, having to fit in and sacrificing my passion along the way. That is something I would hate to do.

Do you have any advice for someone hoping to launch their own fashion brand?