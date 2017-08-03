What do France, Pakistan Have in Common? Both Countries Have National Cryptocurrencies

When you talk about France and Pakistan, there is no denying the vast differences that exist between the economic and political situations of the two countries.

On one hand, we have France, a key player in the global arena and a country that is known to be the heart of Europe. France is vastly popular for its culture, language, fashion and cuisine and is one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

On the other hand, we have Pakistan, a state with significant political upheaval and regional confrontations. With a population of 193 million people, Pakistan continues to have a turbulent leadership, economic instability and poor infrastructure.

However, Pakistan may be a third-world country with an estimated 29,5% of people living below the poverty line and with a literacy rate of only 58%, the country does not lag far behind when it comes to technological advancement. Both France and Pakistan have been quick to jump into the new and evolving world of cryptocurrency.

France has a new generation currency that was primarily inspired by Bitcoin called Francs (FRN).

At the present time, approximately 4 million Francs circulate the Internet. Similar to other digital currencies, Francs (FRN) offers increased flexibility with your money, no involvement of a third party, instant ability to send and receive francs at any time of the day or night. There are no transaction limits, no taxes, fees or commissions. You can transfer money instantly to any part of the world. The entire process is highly secure with no risk of blocked accounts or transactions and no tedious verification processes thanks to a highly secure built-in protocol. You can save your digital wallet on a computer or on any USB device.

In other words, FRN offers complete financial freedom in the digital era.

Despite vast differences in geographic and economic profiles of Pakistan and France, Pakistan also has its own digital currency that is open to both local and international users. Known as Pakcoin, this currency is based on the Litecoin premise.

Pakcoin also offers instant transactions with unbreakable security. It can be mined by anyone with very low processing fees. Similar to FRN, the PakCoin crypto currency also offers a wallet for all computer systems including Windows, Mac OS and Linux. You can also use E-wallet, the Android Wallet or the online paper wallet.

Pakistan's digital currency is already demonstrating growth and is available on five online crypto exchanges, including Cryptopia, Yobit, Nova Exchange, Tradesatoshi and Crypto-Trade. While similarities between the two cryptocurrencies do exist, there are some differences with respect to the potential growth of these currencies.

As far as France is concerned, stability in its political leadership may help FRN grow further. Already, France's new President Emmanuel Macron has indicated plans to promote the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies. He has initiated discussion in the parliament and has asked the bank to make public mini bonds to enable companies to finance their business. Since there is no denying that France is a country where State decisions exert significant control, this could be a very positive indicator for the future of FRN.