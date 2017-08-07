What do the choices we make and belonging have in common?

It's time for each of us to reflect on the deeper meaning behind the words we use.

When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves. ~ Viktor Frankl

Someone asked me about belonging yesterday, and it got me thinking Here is the standard dictionary definition:

My favorite class when I started university was with a very unusual professor who had us do crazy projects like observe a conversation between two people and write a twenty page essay about what we observed. The first assignment he gave us was to write a twenty page paper on one word. Back then, I chose the word self. Don't worry I don't plan to write twenty pages on the word belong! But it did teach me a lot, especially to look at the origin of a word to understand its cultural significance--where it came from and why. It taught me an important skill you usually don't get in university, the art of questioning. This one professor had a deep impact on my desire to bring back the lost art of conversation.

So here is the etymology of the word belong:

In different parts of the world, there are people seeking to belong, whether it is to a country, a family, a community, a business, a cause, a relationship. There has been so many divisions that people are longing to belong (by the way, surprisingly enough these two words do not come from the same origin) to something meaningful.

What many people are seeking is yet to exist in the mainstream. It is happening on the edges.In different cities across Europe, people are choosing different ways to live. You may have heard a lot about co-working spaces emerging around the world and there has been a ton of research conducted on this trend at Small Business Labs. But you may not be aware of co-living, which is being introduced today around major cities.

This ancient need to belong will have a great impact on business, which is not ready for it. As more people start living with greater awareness and respect for how they spend and invest their biggest resource--our lives-- we will start asking employers new questions that they are not ready for. We will expect to have a greater voice and not accept the current structures that stifle us. Think about it, more people will realize that we have created crazy language like TGIF (used to express the joy felt in knowing that the work week has officially ended and that they have the weekend to do what they want or need) , hump day (used in the context of climbing a proverbial hill to get through the week), and other terms to distinguish between our "time off" and work.

Yesterday on Instagram, I saw a photo from a friend with the caption, Loving my time with friends at the beach. Too bad I have to get back to reality tomorrow. Isn't all of it reality?

Instead of fighting a system, we will realize that our opportunity is to create. We no longer need to shuffle the deck chairs on a sinking ship and expect different results. We each know how this particular movie ends. The pioneers are out there risking it all to create new paths that are more centered on how we all benefit. Business is only a few hundred years old and if stress, trust, loneliness, health and the state of the environment are any indicators of what needs our focus, then let's start paying attention for our sake and the sake of every creature on this beautiful planet of ours. This is not a dress rehearsal. We can do something and we must. There is no one else, apart from each of us. And what no one tells us is that it is all reality and it is time to think more holistically and reboot what business is all about.

So, when we have this desire to belong, let's start asking new and ancient questions about ...

who we entrust our purpose and work for or with,

who we want to belong with and understand the associated costs, if any

who we allow to bring the food we consume into our bodies,

who we trust to create clothes that are natural and beauty products that we can eat so our bodies are not exposed to toxic ingredients or materials,

who we allow to provide us with information that impact our thoughts (realizing that the pursuit of truth will take us on challenging roads)--books, movies, television, media, conversations, gatherings, conferences

who we allow into our heart to create experiences that lift each other up

who we allow to guide our children and the bar we set for their education

who we allow to provide care for our elders and be there for them with respect and dignity

what other questions are applicable to you that you need to add?

I personally don't care about the brand a company or a person shows up with. I care deeply about how a person or company show up and treat people and the environment -- through their action. I have walked out of businesses that don't offer sustainable food because I do not want to consume toxins. It is not an easy path to ask questions and hold myself accountable for the choices I make. But what else is there, except this beautiful life where I try not to harm myself or others? The opportunities are out there to make a difference and as more and more people seek more meaning, business leaders will realize the true opportunities we have. These are very exciting times. Our words, intentions and openness to see and choose matter.

We who lived in concentration camps can remember the men who walked through the huts comforting others, giving away their last piece of bread. They may have been few in number, but they offer sufficient proof that everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms -- to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one's own way. ~ Viktor E. Frankl

What do you see? What do you choose?

I want to live in a world where we see each other, and most importantly ourselves, so we can support each other through this rollercoaster called life, and thrive, not just survive.