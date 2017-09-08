What Do the Labels on Chicken Mean?

What do free-range, hormone free, cage free, certified organic, all-natural, and other chicken terms mean (if anything)? Do confusing labels on supermarket poultry have you crying “fowl?” Here’s what you need to know.

Hormone Free: Since growth hormones have been banned in poultry in the U.S. since 1959, this claim is just puffery, meaningless affirmation that the producer is obeying the law.

Cage Free: Unless they’re laying hens, poultry raised for meat in the U.S. is not confined to cages. But “cage free” does not usually mean the birds live outdoors in idyllic conditions. More likely, they are crowded into a building, room, or other enclosure.

Free Range or Pasture Raised: USDA language is vague regarding these terms, requiring only that birds must have “access to the outdoors.” In some cases, this could be the equivalent of a single doggy-type door for a huge flock, meaning the avians have no awareness of the outdoors or incentive to find it. So in practical terms, they live their lives indoors. However, the Scientific Committee of Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC) has recommended more specific standards which must be met if poultry can be labeled “Certified Humane.” (See below.)

Certified Humane: Always look for this label when buying poultry. It warrants that the bird must meet HVAC standards for Free Range or Pasture Raised, both of which establish specific outdoor requirements for each animal including square footage, time spent outdoors (up to 6 hours per day), and access to fixed or mobile housing. Other similar endorsements listed on the label could be American Humane Certified, Animal Welfare Approved, or Global Animal Partnership.

Organic: This term means the birds are free range and have been raised on a diet of organically-grown food, meaning no genetically-modified grains (GMOs), chemical fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides.

For the full list of terms and explanations, see the post on BarbecueBible.com here.

--