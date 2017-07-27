What Do We Know About the "Skinny Repeal" Proposed by Senate Republicans?

What are the known implementation details of the "skinny repeal" option proposed by Senate Republicans? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Taylor Griffin, who served on three GOP Presidential campaigns, the White House, and US Treasury, on Quora:

As prospects for outright repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) dim, Republicans are still looking for some way to make good on their promise to banish Obamacare to the dustbin of history. The latest idea is a so-called "skinny repeal" that would jettison a few unpopular provisions, such as mandates to buy health insurance and a tax on medical devices, but leave the bulk of the law in place.

But, "skinny repeal" is less a serious policy proposal than a bid to keep the path for a more comprehensive rollback open. Passing a bill, any bill, would trigger a conference with the House, allowing lawmakers more time to hash out a compromise. Think of it as a placeholder for a more comprehensive solution rather than a final product.

Skinny repeal is unlikely to ever be enacted into law as a standalone measure, so how it will be implemented is a moot point. If it were to pass, it would likely have to go into effect immediately. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that a six month delay in implementation of a different repeal measure could not be enacted under the budget reconciliation process. Any Obamacare repeal that can't move as a reconciliation measure, which requires only a simple majority rather than the normal 60 votes, would be dead in the water.

If it became law, “skinny repeal” would create a mess of unintended consequences that would make things worse, not better. Health policy is insanely complicated. Seemingly small changes can have cascading effects that aren't immediately apparent.

For example, forcing people to buy health insurance isn't a popular idea, so repealing this part of Obamacare seems like a no-brainer. But, doing so would cause steep rises in premiums and add millions to the rolls of the uninsured. The reason why has to do with the one thing everyone likes about Obamacare.

Perhaps the most popular thing about the ACA is its provisions prohibiting health insurers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and limiting what insurers could charge them in premiums. This allowed loads of people with health problems that couldn't get covered before to buy health insurance. But, the cost of covering these sorts of people is usually substantially greater than the premiums that the ACA allows insurers to charge. To make it all work, you need more healthy people, who don't need much care, to buy insurance. Their premiums could then offset the cost of all the new sicker people.

Among the reasons premiums have risen so steeply in recent rears is that not enough healthy people actually bought insurance. This forced insurers to hike premiums on everyone to fill the gap. If the individual mandate were removed, the situation would be far worse.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that this would result in an additional 20% increase over the rise in insurance premiums already expected. Over the next ten years, they reckon that 16 million more people would end up insured, either because they opted to go without coverage voluntarily or could no longer afford it.

Congressional Budget Office

If "skinny repeal" passes the Senate, it will keep the process alive, but it shouldn't be mistaken for a solution to the country's health care problems. A conference committee might figure out a more workable alternative. But, conferees will face the same set of politically unpalatable tradeoffs that have bedeviled Obamacare repeal all along.

Democrats will still be immovably opposed to dismantling their party's signature legislative accomplishment. Ending Medicaid expansion will still be a non-starter for Senators whose constituents received coverage through Medicaid expansion. And covering people with preexisting conditions without forcing healthy people to buy insurance will remain a tough nut to crack.

Obamacare has lots of problems. But getting rid of it has plenty more.