What Do You Fear Most According To Your Zodiac Sign

We all have fears and worries. Fear is one of the most powerful emotions that has ever existed. Having rational fear is necessary because this type of fear is there to warn us or save us from a dangerous situation. However, whether due to bad luck or a traumatic experience, many of us have fears that are known as irrational. It could be a silly fear, like a fear of the dark , fear of spiders or fear of height. These fears pop into our minds, sneaking up on us and then they bring the anxiety. The truth is, we all have something that frightens us whether we like to admit it or not, and our astrological signs can reveal our biggest and our deepest fears. Read on to discover what is your worse fear according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) – Fear of Losing People

People born under the sign of Aries might look cool around others, but actually, they have a fear of losing people or being forgotten. They always try to maintain good relationships with their family, friends, or colleagues, because they can't deal with people leaving their lives. Their biggest fear is that their relationships aren't long lasting and that the ties that bind them with others could be easily broken.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) - Fear of Unexpected Changes

Taureans are reliable, grounded, and hard working people who love luxury and comfort above all. They know exactly what they want in life and they try their best to keep on that path to success. They have a huge fear of making changes or stepping outside of their comfort zone. Taureans are creatures of habit, so any big or disruptive change will scare the hell out of them.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) - Fear of Losing Their Freedom

Those born under the sign of Gemini are restless, social, and independent individuals who like to be on the move and experience new things. They have a fear of losing their freedom or becoming trapped and therefore, they will do anything they can to avoid falling into a monotonous routine. Oh, and they're secretly scared that they're not the best at everything. They fear decision making a lot, so they always need people to help them out while making important decisions in life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) - Fear of Rejection

Cancers are compassionate and emotionally sensitive people who work hard to achieve their goals in life. The only fear they have is the fear of rejection and that people won't like them. They are extremely sensitive and can't stand the thought of putting their hearts out there and not be loved in return. Cancers have a hard time accepting negative criticism and rejection and as a result, they may find themselves holding back for the fear that others won't like them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) - Fear of Being Ignored

People born under the sign of Leo are born stars. These natural leaders love to be in the spotlight and are extremely confident, strong, and independent. However, that doesn't mean that they don't have fears or anxieties in life. Leos crave attention and praise, and therefore they have a fear of being forgotten or ignored by the people around them. They want to get noticed, so they can get really uncomfortable when someone ignores them.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22) - Fear of Untidiness

Virgo is the most organized sign of the zodiac. Virgos are perfectionists who always strive to live a peaceful life without chaos. They are always clean and tidy and have a fear of disorder, imperfection, or untidiness. Because they are such perfectionists, Virgos sometimes have very high and unrealistic expectations of themselves and they're often afraid that they will fail to live up to their own expectations.

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22) - Fear of Making Wrong Decisions

Libras are charming, caring, and understanding people who are all about love, peace, and harmony. They can't stand conflicts and will do anything they can to avoid confrontation and keep the peace. They're also secretly terrified of causing other people discomfort or distress and seeing them unhappy because of something they accidentally did.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) - Fear of Betrayal

People born under the sign of Scorpio are emotional and extremely sensitive, so they are susceptible to control issues and anxiety. They find it hard to open up to people and share their true feelings and as a result of their trust issues, they have a fear of being betrayed by someone they love. If trust is broken, Scorpios will have a hard time regaining that trust because they aren't exactly the type to forgive and forget.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21) - Fear of Being Controlled

Sagittarius is one of the wildest and adventurous zodiac signs that don't follow the rules set by the society. These people are very energetic, enthusiastic about life and free as birds. Their biggest fear is being trapped into a mundane routine, losing their freedom or being controlled by someone else. These free spirits also have a persistent fear of responsibility.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19) - Fear of Failure

Those born under the sign of Capricorn are ambitious, determined, disciplined, and hard working people who are able to achieve whatever they set their minds to. However, underneath that boldness lies a fear that they're not good enough and that they won't be able to achieve their dreams. Capricorns have high expectations for what they want to do in life and one of their biggest fears is that they will fail to accomplish the goals they have set for themselves.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18) - Fear of Losing Their Individuality

Aquarians are the most unconventional people among the zodiac signs. They are unique people who like to do things their way and always think outside of the box. Their biggest fear is that they will have to compromise on their core values and beliefs or conform to the society in a way they simply don't want to. Aquarians value their independence and their freedom and can't tolerate people who will try to enforce their own rules upon them.

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20) - Fear of Responsibility