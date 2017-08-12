What Do Your Dreams Mean?

Every morning when I wake up, whether it's 6:30, 5:30, 7:30, for the very first time when I open up my eyes in the morning, I've always got this thought.

I'm literally coming out of dream and sleep world into reality. There's always something that comes into my mind right at that moment. It's either a phrase or statement or something I need to do.

It's a moment of extreme clarity that hits me first thing in the morning.

If I don't write it down, (which I usually don't, because I still want to lay there in bed because I'm the master at staying in bed for at least an hour after I wake up), I will say that statement or that phrase or that sentence or that idea over to myself three times so I remember it.

I eventually get sucked by in by the magic mattress, the cozy pillows, and the nice great blanket that's enveloping my skin.

I mostly fall back to sleep. And then when I wake up again, I have not a clue about what I tried to remember. As a matter of fact, I can't even remember it all. It drives me nuts.

I actually think to myself, what was I supposed to remember?

Why can't I remember it? How come I can't remember it? It was such extreme clarity. I felt so clear an hour ago, and now I feel so foggy.

I lay there, I take a deep breath, and I think to myself...

I've got to remember this. It was the answer. It was the solution to something that was going on in my life.

It was extreme knowledge from a higher power.

And here I am laying there being sucked back in to the warm, cozy bed.

The great, comfortable mattress.

The amazing pillow. Soft. Just like a good woman would seduce me, the good bed seduces me back into a few more minutes of well, whatever, I don't really care if I can't remember it. I'm so damn comfortable.

But the thing is, your dreams do show you clarity.

You see, that first thought that you have when you wake up in the morning is basically something that's been going and traveling through your soul throughout the night.

It is extreme clarity. So what I strongly suggest all of you to do to start interpreting your dreams is to write down those first few thoughts when you wake up, whether it's at 2:00 in the morning to go to the bathroom, whether it's 4:00 in the morning because you were startled out of a dream.

Or if it's 6:00 in the morning and you don't have to get up until 7:30.

Write that down, and take a look and see what your dreams may be conveying to you on a nightly basis.

There's a message that your subconscious mind is trying to share with you. There's a message that's going on throughout the entire night. If you start writing down all your first thoughts upon awakening, those clear, amazing thoughts, what you're going to see is a pattern, and an answer to something that might be going on in your life.

You see, when we're out and about all day long, we tend to have other thoughts crossing our mind.

The dog needs to go out.

Did I feed the cat?

Oh my god, it's garbage Tuesday. I need to go get the garbage out.

Shoot, am I working out after work today or do I need to go pick up some extra food for the kids?

Oh no, is that client today at 1:00 or 2:00. Let me check my calendar.

Oh man, I got to go get the tires rotated on my car.

You have monkey chatter that goes throughout your mind all day long, so even when you're having moments of clarity during your waking hours, there are 700 things going on in your mind all at once.

Your phone is beeping.

Your e-mail is blooping.

Your Facebook notifications are going crazy.

You've got too much stimulus going on. So you need to start writing down what your dreams are telling you.

That way, you can know what your subconscious mind is figuring out when you're sleeping.

Because in your subconscious mind, there is no Facebook.

There is no email.

There are no text messages or phone calls.

Just pure, unfiltered clarity.