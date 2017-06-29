What does "Brexit" really mean?

On June 23rd 2016, UK citizens voted to leave the European Union. Whilst Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that “Brexit means Brexit”, there is still much uncertainty facing the UK’s exit from the EU. Regardless, Brexit has huge implications for the way in which citizens live their lives. So, what can UK citizens generally expect Brexit to look like?

Legally speaking, Brexit has huge implications as a considerable amount of legislation governing the UK is tied to EU law. Some of the immediate challenges for businesses will arise from the impact of Brexit on the free movement of goods, services, workers and a number of areas covered by the single market, including the protection of intellectual property rights. Should the UK choose to leave the single market, new international trade agreements will need to be negotiated. This could disadvantage UK businesses in trading with the EU, as EU countries may wish to ‘punish’ the UK from exiting the EU with higher tariffs and export controls.

However, Brexit could allow the UK to establish a unilateral free trade policy, resulting in non-EU countries finding it easier and quicker to negotiate with the UK than dealing with the bureaucracy of the EU; as Switzerland has shown. Switzerland is a member of the European Free Trade Association and has established free trading relations with the EU and access to the single market through a series of bilateral agreements. Whilst their trade with the EU-bloc is subject to Brussels’ ‘rules of origins’ regulations, Switzerland retains the freedom to determine their own trade policy and arrangements with third party countries. Switzerland currently has a network of 28 free trade agreements with 38 partners outside of the EU and is in the process of negotiating more, showing that free trade success can be achieved outside the EU.

The biggest legal implication of Brexit will be the UK’s likely departure from the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Currently, EU law supersedes UK law and over 60% of UK laws are currently made in or derived from Brussels. Following the UK’s exit from the ECJ, the government and the UK Supreme Court will have greater freedom in which to operate. Just last year the ECJ ruled that the indiscriminate collection of emails that the government had introduced as part of the Investigatory Powers Act was illegal. The ECJ has overruled the UK government on 3 out of every 5 cases it has brought, so leaving the ECJ could significantly change the way the government operates as it regains full sovereignty. Future cases that involve the rights of citizens, similar to the investigatory powers case, will not be afforded the same level of scrutiny and could lead citizens to lose out.

In the immediate aftermath of the referendum, there was a sharp depreciation in the pound. Whilst this has short term effects on citizens who are travelling abroad, raising the cost of holidays, a weaker pound will also cause cost-push inflation which is likely to affect citizens in the longer term. In June 2016 inflation was 0.8%, however by May 2017 inflation had risen to 2.7%. This cost-push inflation arose, and is expected to continue, due to the depreciation of the pound raising the supply costs of producers. For example, Unilever raised their prices unilaterally by 10% last year in order to compensate for the depreciation and this trend looks set to continue. As a result, Brexit is likely to mean that UK citizens will have to pay much more for the goods that they regularly consume.

Corresponding to this, rising prices for consumers is expected to have an even greater effect as “real income growth will be negative” as analysed by Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England. Wage growth will not rise at the same rate as inflation, meaning citizens will be relatively worse off than they were before the referendum in terms of what their income can buy. Currently, it is estimated that Brexit could reduce the wage of the UK’s lowest paid workers by as much as £800 by 2020. However, Brexit may indeed mean that the government will have more tax revenue to allocate to other areas of policy. Based on the UK’s net contribution to the EU in 2014/15, Brexit will save £10.4bn of government expenditure which could allow the government to spend on other sectors such as the NHS, education or policing.

Brexit has also shed light on a significant generational divide within the UK. In the referendum, 64% of 18-24 year olds voted to remain whilst the same proportion of voters aged 65 and over voted to leave. Breaking down the 2017 general election results by the same category, 64% of 18-24 year olds voted Labour whilst the same proportion of voters aged 65 and over voted Conservative. This generational divide across issues of national politics illustrates how, in Nick Clegg’s words, the UK has become a “deeply divided and polarised nation”. This division is further illustrated by the rise in hate crimes following on from the referendum; 41% more hate crimes were recorded in July 2016 than the same month in the previous year. These political divisions within society spread across more than just age, encompassing race, ethnicity and heritage, amongst may other factors. The deepening of these divisions is yet another significant impact of Brexit.

Clearly, the ramifications of Brexit will be felt by everyone in the coming years. The economic, political, legal and financial aspects of Brexit all have the potential to dictate the future of the UK for many years to come.