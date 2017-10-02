What Does it Mean to Travel Sustainably for Business?

Sustainability isn't just about day-to-day operations; it is also important to consider how practices outside of the office can impact your business' sustainability.

Corporate travel is a fantastic example of this.

According to a recent study by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), a mere one in six travel management professionals incentivise travellers to book hotels with sustainable practices during business trips, even though over half of these travel management professionals report their company has a formal corporate sustainability program in place.

Here are some ways you and your employees can travel sustainably on business trips.

Fly carbon neutral

Most airlines now give you the option of flying carbon neutral. It may cost a few extra dollars, but it is a very small investment in safeguarding the planet for the future.

Stay in hotels practicing sustainability

This touches on the idea of the supply chain in sustainability, which we will explore next week. Many hotels now boast sustainable practices, including some of the big chains. Accomodation companies with a 'sharing economy' approach such as AirBnB are also a great way to travel sustainably as they support locals in the area and quite often are more sustainable than some of the bigger hotel chains. These 'roomshare' options can also often be lower cost than their chain counterparts.

Public transport

So many cities around the world have fantastic public transport systems. During my trip to New York last year, I primarily used the subway for all of my business travel, not only saving the company money but doing my part for the environment as well.

Rideshare

Sometimes, you can't get around not taking public transport. If you need to take private transportation, many taxi services, including Uber, allow for ride-sharing. The price is lower and the time taken to get to your destination only affected usually by a few minutes. For less CO2 in the atmosphere, this option gets a big tick of approval!

Provide reusable gear

By providing business travellers with a reusable water bottle with a filter, you can save money on their expenses and also decrease the amount of plastic being used. Another reusable item which can come in handy is a calico bag. Additionally, if you get these reusable products branded with the company logo, you can be expanding your advertising reach a little further while still protecting the planet. Winner!

If you have any further questions about sustainability when it comes to corporate travel, feel free to ask us!