What Does It Take to Become an Amazing Cinematographer?

Cinematography is such a subjective thing. What I think about it is something totally different from what you will think about it. Some people love to show everything, and to me that’s the most boring thing you can ever see. So what is good cinematography? In the latest episodes at Creative North, I’ve explored this subject from our own experiences of working with feature films...
