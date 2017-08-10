What Fundraising Entrepreneurs Know About Raising Money

“Fundraising is both a science and an art,” says M. Gasby Brown of Bridge Philanthropic Consulting, one of the nation’s foremost fundraising firms. “It is great to give strategy,” adds her partner, Dwayne Ashley, “but an organization needs money coming in the door. If you don’t drive that result, nothing else matters.” Before Brown and Ashley co-founded Bridge Philanthropic Consulting (BPC), America’s only African American owned full service fundraising firm, they each raised separately in their careers as much as a billion dollars. “Unlike Venture Capital or startup fundraising rounds, non-profit fundraising is all about individuals,” says Ashley. That means the two of them they raised that figure from individual donors ask-by-ask. If anyone has actionable advice about how to make a winning request for financial support, the co-founders of BPC do. The two are a vast wealth of collective wisdom though they each have arrived by very different paths. M. Gasby Brown is Beltway while Ashley is Manhattan. Ashley is smooth jazz, Brown is a movie soundtrack just as the expert puts the pieces into place. Both have fundraising in their blood. Brown first cut her teeth asking for donations as a preacher’s daughter. Ashley is a native son of rural Louisiana whose family funded both the local school and church. He left early on to make it in big cities and first raised money while in university for the United Negro College Fund. Together they have more than 45 years of experience and resumes that allowed them to learn fundraising from the best in the business. They are using BPC as a vehicle to help organizations in need from what they learned within fundraising juggernauts including 100 Black Men of America, , Greenpeace, TD Jakes’ New Year Revival, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, INROADS, the Thurgood Marshall Fund, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the National Urban League, PBS, and the United Way. First, BPC founders say there is a “big difference between philanthropy and charity. Charity is a one time donation for an emergency situation like an Earthquake or to keep the lights on. What we are talking about is philanthropy which is much more like investing – a long relationship over time. To make that relationship as fruitful as possible, both the science and the art of fundraising need to be engaged. The science of fundraising today draws a lot on the same strategies used by Big Data. “In its most scientific form, data tends to intimidate some people and alienate others,” says Brown. “But if you can interpret data and implement it on a very practical level you can revolutionize an organization.” Whenever you are looking for funding, you should be seeking the most specific data as possible. Who are they? Who is their family? Where did they go to school? Where have they given in the past? “Each of these data points are very important,” says Brown, “in moving a potential donor to participation and actually asking for a gift.” Knowledge of finance is also a must if you are looking to have others finance your initiatives. “Do you know about donor advised funds?” asks Ashely. “That is one of the hottest vehicles in our world, what is the hottest financial vehicle in your world? If you don’t know that is fine, but find someone who does and get them on your call as an adviser.” Fundraising is just as much an art as a science, however, say the duo. “We don’t want to make a hobby of fundraising planning,” warns Brown. “It all really comes down to asking for the gift, everything else is important but you still fail if you never get to that moment.” This is where extended networks are really key, says Brown. “It is critical to get the Board involved and active in the non-profit world.” For other businesses the critical success factor may be different, but it is always about action. “If you don’t act,” says Brown with an almost religious zeal, “it is like a teacher who likes to make sure the seating is right and never gets to teaching the class. You need to actually do it – whatever it is for your business – or there is no way to raise money.” Another facet of the art side of fundraising is connecting on a deep level with the priorities of your prospective donor.What do they truly value? Do not just do your homework but live and breathe the air of their world. Bridge Philanthropic Consulting is uniquely connected to the world of Black philanthropy as the only African-American owned full service, national fundraising firm. “This is a demographic that was underestimated by both whites and blacks until just recently,” says Ashley. This was a historic mistake. The creation of the African American Museum of History and Culture was a wake up call for most of the industry says Ashley and Brown. “All of a sudden African Americans were giving in historic amounts. Oprah gave $21 million. Robert Smith, the hedge-fund advisor, gave $20 million.”