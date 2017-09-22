What gets your attention rules you--how conscious are you?

Uncertainty helps shape us. It is not our enemy. Knowing how to navigate in the midst of chaos is our opportunity to breath and learn about what gets our attention and is always a way to teach us how to respond. It allows us to have the courage to become self-aware.

The best way to begin is to simply start. The best way to stop is to know what no longer serves you, and to stop. We have the capacity to stop and to start, or we can also simply continue the same way.

It is up to you to decide what you give attention to as every situation and every person comes to teach us about ourselves.

If you live in a big city and you find yourself frustrated in traffic, you need to recognize that you are part of the traffic. You are part of the deep congestion that your city experiences with everyone traveling in the same direction at the same time. Everyone giving attention to arriving at their destination, not knowing when you will arrive, makes a lot of people anxious and uncertain. How you react is entirely up to you.

You have the ability to place your attention anywhere you choose. And, today there is a huge battle out there wanting your attention and keeping you busy at life and at work. Every where you go something or someone wants to keep you busy. What are you giving attention to?

Self-awareness means that you have an awareness of your attention. You treasure it and know how to stop, start and continue what gets tour attention and what doesn't.

The only way we can put a stop to things that don't serve us like irrational fear or conflict is by stopping it within ourselves. Putting attention on our self-talk matters deeply. So many people go to war each day with themselves and are unaware of the attention they give to conflict. You may find yourself in a meeting questioning why you said something that you felt out loud. It was not very popular since no one at the meeting wanted to hear the truth, and you spend the rest of the meeting questioning and criticizing yourself for speaking out.

Many of the environments that we find ourselves in do not allow us to show up as who we truly are and it puts us in situations that are challenging. And people may come up to you after the meeting and thank you for saying what they were too scared to express.

You wonder as you work at the same company why you can't be vocal about what is hurting the organization. You had the best intention. You either realize the game that is being played, and decide to follow the rules, or you look for a place where the game is less restrictive. It's all about your relationship and how you respond to the status quo. What attention are you willing to give? And whether you choose fear and certainty, or have the courage and ability to face uncertainty, and see what is hiding underneath it?

Ask yourself:

“Nothing ever goes away until it has taught us what we need to know

… nothing ever really attacks us except our own confusion. Perhaps there is no solid obstacle except our own need to protect ourselves from being touched. Maybe the only enemy is that we don’t like the way reality is now and therefore wish it would go away fast. But what we find ... is that nothing ever goes away until it has taught us what we need to know. If we run a hundred miles an hour to the other end of the continent to get away from the obstacle, we find the very same problem waiting for us when we arrive. It just keeps returning with new names, forms, manifestations until we learn whatever it has to teach us about where we are separating ourselves from reality, how we are pulling back instead of opening up, closing down instead of allowing ourselves to experience fully whatever we encounter, without hesitating or retreating into ourselves.”