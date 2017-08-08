What Goop Has Been Up To This Summer – with Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Sims, and Minion Sized Organic Snacks

Illumination and Universal Brand Development Celebrate Minions-Inspired Despicable Me 3 Collaboration with an Organic Lemonade Stand at the Goop Mrkt pop up in Amagansett, NY (On Sunday, August 6th). I really attended so I could try some of the natural lemonade. Just kidding! Well, sort of – who doesn’t love natural lemonade on a hot summer day in the Hamptons? It’s so refreshing to attend an event that isn’t serving food and beverages loaded with toxic white sugars and artificial flavorings. A natural twist is expected at a Goop event, as it has always had that focus on wholesome health and beauty. Plus this a pop up for the entire family to enjoy, so inherently kid friendly food and beverages were served as well. I was mind blown that there were actual real lemon trees, along with a functioning garden growing fruits and vegetables designed by landscape artist and Vogue contributing editor Miranda Brooks.

Griffin Lipson BFA Liana Werner-Gray stands by one of the real lemon trees at the goop lemonade stand. In the background is a functioning garden growing fruits and vegetables designed by landscape artist and Vogue contributing editor Miranda Brooks.

Griffin Lipson BFA This goop event was incredibly vibrant and served real foods and drinks.

Molly Sims hosted the event and was joined by guests such as Rachel Zoe and Hilaria Baldwin. Inspired by the return of the Minions to theaters this summer, the movie-inspired merchandise was curated by goop for the “Littles” shop at goop MRKT. Illumination and Universal’s Despicable Me 3 is in theaters now.

Griffin Lipson BFA Molly Sims and her little minions in the garden at the goop MRKT pop up on Sunday August 6th in Amagansett, NY.

Attendees were treated to Goop's take on a lemonade stand (using Sugar in the Raw instead of white sugar or corn syrup) with bites including avocado on toast, watermelon on popsicle sticks, organic lemonade served with Minions-shaped pineapples on skewers—as an ode to the mischievous characters of Illumination and Universal’s Despicable Me series. I also loved how Despicable Me were encouraging children to get in and play in the garden, by providing minion designed garden tools.

Griffin Lipson BFA for Illumination, Universal Brand, goop x Despicable Me 3 (Minions-inspired) collaboration event. Watermelon Popsicles (a great goop idea for serving something healthy and sweet at your own party) on Sunday August 6th at the goop MRKT pop up in Amagansett.

Griffin Lipson BFA for Illumination, Universal Brand, goop x Despicable Me 3 (Minions-inspired) collaboration event. Minion sized organic lemonade pops at the goop MRKT pop up in Amagansett, Sunday August 6th.

Adults enjoyed gourmet lemonade toppings such as Opal basil, English mint, chocolate mint, and lavender. As guests departed, they were handed gift bags for children: blue and yellow kids garden tools, a watering can, a minion luggage tag and a plush minion in a custom minion tote bag for the road. The plush minion is now sitting happily on my bed – haha! And since I don’t have children yet, I will proudly sport the minion luggage tag, you may even see me rocking it at JFK soon on my next trip!

Griffin Lipson BFA for Illumination, Universal Brand, goop x Despicable Me 3 (Minions-inspired) collaboration event. Cute Minion Lemonade Cups at the goop MRKT pop up in Amagansett, on Sunday August 6th.

The exclusive event was part of a summer-long partnership among goop, Illumination, and Universal Brand Development—anchored by a collaboration on the “Littles” shop at goop MRKT, the lifestyle brand’s pop-up installation in Amagansett. Available now, the collection includes glow-in-the-dark sneakers from AKID, along with a curated line of apparel and accessories from Karen Mabon and Free & Easy, as well as an exclusive co-branded goop x Despicable Me 3 tree swing.

Griffin Lipson BFA for Illumination, Universal Brand, goop x Despicable Me 3 (Minions-inspired) collaboration event. Molly Sims with daughter Scarlett May Stuber on Sunday August 6th at the goop MRKT pop up in Amagansett, on the exclusive co-branded goop x Despicable Me 3 tree swing.

Housed in a 300-year-old farmhouse on Main Street, goop MRKT was designed by Charles & Co. Design Studio, whose principals were responsible for the design and development of the global hospitality brand Soho House, with gardens by landscape artist and Vogue contributing editor Miranda Brooks. The design concept revolves around a general store reimagined as Goop's summer residence, inspired by the idyllic, and slightly eccentric, estates and gardens of the English seaside.

Griffin Lipson BFA for Illumination, Universal Brand, goop x Despicable Me 3 (Minions-inspired) collaboration event. Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims at the goop x Despicable Me 3 capsule collection event at goop MRKT (in Amagansett, NY) on Aug 6th.

Griffin Lipson BFA for Illumination, Universal Brand, goop x Despicable Me 3 (Minions-inspired) collaboration event. Molly Sims daughter Scarlett May Stuber shops the Despicable Me 3 collection, while guests sipped lemonade and ate some of the cute minions sized organic snacks.

And then on July 20th, Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop celebrated with Paltrow’s kids, Apple and Moses, co-hosting a screening of Illumination and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Joining Paltrow and her brood was an A-list crew of moms, including Paltrow’s pal Tracy Anderson and Rebecca Minkoff.

GETTY Gwyneth Paltrow with the goop x Despicable Me 3 capsule collection at goop MRKT (in Amagansett, NY) on July 20th.

GETTY Tracy Anderson at the Gwyneth Paltrow goop host screening.

GETTY Rebecca Minkoff at the Gwyneth Paltrow goop host screening.

