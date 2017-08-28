What Gummy bears and ‘ethnic’ aisles tell us about ‘diversity’

The notion that diversity implies accommodating all differences is dangerous and reproduces structural inequality.

Picture a bag of gummy bears. They are colorful, they are sweet, they’re all there for you to enjoy. This how British-Australian scholar Sara Ahmed describes diversity and inclusion initiatives in many companies and institutions of higher education. In this “gummy bear approach,” diversity is equated with recognizable and digestible differences that make people and institutions feel good. It's a snack, not a change in behavior or habit. Other scholars have taken similar stances. Ellen Berrey questioned the effectiveness of diversity to advance the needs of marginalized communities and famously declared that “diversity is for white people.”

As a professor of humanities and cultural studies—and as someone who engages in diversity and inclusion work—I see my and many other institutions struggling to confront this issue. It is no easy task. Universities and businesses have to balance contrasting and competing visions of deeply engrained—and often unconscious—beliefs about racism, sexism, colonialism, privilege, and freedom of speech, among other volatile issues. I praise and value these efforts, but I am increasingly frustrated and disturbed by a growing trend: the dangerous and self-serving notion that diversity means variety, and implies accommodating all differences. What’s more, this accommodation happens regardless of the ethical implications of such positions, and the disparate historical impact they have in the lives of individuals and communities.

A contrast between the diverging paths of “diversity” and “affirmative action” illustrates my point. As Jeff Chang reminds his readers in We Gon’ Be Alright, the word “diversity” did not start acquiring its current meaning until Justice Lewis Powell Jr. used it in his opinion in the 1978 Regents of the University of California v. Bakke case. In that landmark decision, Justice Powell presented “diversity” as an effective substitute for affirmative action, one that eased white anxiety about race by decontextualizing and individualizing difference. From the admissions office, diversity moved into institutional life in businesses and campuses across the United States as a way to manage otherness in a way that provided value to the institution. Diversity made difference palatable by moving away from the demands of structural change and reparation of affirmative action, and focusing on individual narratives of success instead. Diversity also gave comfort to white guilt because it flattened and de-politicized difference, and accommodated white resentment by including everyone in its narrative. This meant that whites started using the language of diversity to define themselves. As a 2015 Deloitte survey showed, for Millennials, the word diversity is now primarily associated with “cognitive diversity,” and it signifies everyone’s unique experiences and perspectives, which, of course, they believe is good for business.

This Millennial perspective shows the trajectory—and failure—of diversity as a social justice term. From a concept meant to close the gap in achievement and opportunity produced by systemic, racially-based, inequality, it has moved to a buzzword closer in meaning to “variety.” Furthermore, diversity has been commodified. Nancy Leong coined the term “racial capitalism” to describe the strategic use of diversity by predominantly white institutions to enhance their symbolic and economic power, instead of redressing socio-historical disadvantage. Under this framework, diversity works like the “ethnic” aisle in the grocery store: It allows customers to consume exoticism while guaranteeing the rest of the store remains “non-ethnic.” By explicitly denoting certain foods as “ethnic,” the supermarket manages to include, profit from, and contain diversity all at the same time.

Unlike diversity, affirmative action explicitly aims at redressing structural disadvantages. It brings inequality into the conversation and acknowledges a shared responsibility. This is increasingly important in a society polarized by misinformation and alternative facts, where this reality is pushed aside or blatantly denied. Affirmative action is difficult and controversial because it is unapologetically racial and structural. It neither falls into the delusion of colorblindness, nor pretends that all differences are created equal. Our preferences for working in the early morning hours or at night, or our inkling towards cats instead of dogs, cannot be equated with the enduring impact of racial discrimination or the deadly consequences of transphobia. Too often diversity pretends this is the case, and, in its effort to accommodate white discomfort, it fails to address the very issues it was designed to ameliorate.

The diversity industry is terrified of alienating the white majority it serves (and pays its bills) and is overburdened with white fragility. This explains one of its most damaging strategies, and one of its most disturbing trends. Grounded in an ahistorical notion of “identity,” the decontextualized approach to diversity that is increasingly common emphasizes personal feelings and levels of comfort over acknowledgment of, and reckoning with, systemic discrimination. So, instead of explaining identity as a socio-historical construct shaped by categories that are themselves the product of, and in turn reproduce, uneven power relations among individuals and communities; identity is too often confused with “personality.” This can be particularly harmful because it individualizes a problem that is structural, and creates a false equivalence between individual emotions and hardships on the one side, and historical oppression and disadvantage on the other.

This has resulted in a renewed level of entitlement on the part of defenders of discriminatory practices and ideas. Similarly to how opponents of women’s reproductive rights have appropriated the discourse of women’s health to shut down clinics that provide precisely such services, diversity is increasingly being used by conservatives, racists and xenophobes to demand that their perspectives be taken into account with equal respect and consideration. This is a false analogy, and many diversity practitioners are falling for it. The flattening of difference and the emphasis on individual feelings is creating dangerous bubbles where moral judgment and ethical reasoning have to be suspended, and where historical revisionism is allowed in the name of personal opinion, multiplicity of viewpoints, or perceived hardship. The result is appalling: diversity is being used to preclude the conversations and avoid the changes it was created to facilitate.

Demanding respect and an equal platform for those who defend ideas aimed at denying rights and dignity from people based on specific aspects of their identity like race, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, or religion among many others, is a manipulative appropriation of equality. Diversity has to be a power-sensitive conversation. When it comes to social justice we have to take sides. Charlottesville taught us as much. In classrooms and boardrooms, if we are going to be serious about diversity and inclusion, we need to talk about inequality, and the real-life consequences of many conservative view points on issues as varied as the War on Drugs, affirmative action and reproductive rights, that continue to disproportionately impact minorities and women.

This does not mean that diversity discriminates those who “don’t agree.” As with the Black Lives Matter movement, or with feminism, it is about focus, not exclusion. It is about raising awareness and taking responsibility for the unequal distribution of resources and opportunities across race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation and/or ethnic lines; and it should be about transforming the structures that created such unequal outcomes.