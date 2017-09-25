What Happened In Germany Doesn’t Stay In Germany

In Germany’s elections yesterday, Angela Merkel rode unsurprisingly to her fourth consecutive victory as Chancellor, but the real news is the success of a party no one had ever heard of.

Alternative for Democracy (AfD) won almost 13% of the vote, and the civilized world is outraged.

AfD is a far-right party and an anti-immigrant party.

At least one of their top people is a Holocaust denier, and others among them say that Germany has paid long enough for its Nazi past.

So why did they capture an astonishing 95 seats in the Bundestag (for comparison’s sake, Merkel’s party has 238), and why should it matter to us?

In 2015, Merkel practically singlehandedly allowed for the resettling in Germany for more than a million refugees.

She famously said, “We can do this.”

The problem, at least for a lot of Germans, was that they weren’t consulted when she uttered the word “we.”

There must be something about running an entire country.

You feel that you can do or say anything, and your supporters will inevitably agree that you did the right thing.

The problem in the world today is that government all too often has no regard for what the people they ostensibly serve really desire.

In other words, government exists to serve the needs of…itself.

And sometimes the decisions made override whatever Constitution that nation may have.

And at some point, the people rebel.

That’s the real reason why Germany just put a right-wing, nationalist party into the Bundestag in vast numbers.

A lot of rank and file Germans didn’t agree with the decision to admit so many refugees.

In fact, they weren’t even asked.

And yet, those ordinary Germans were made to bear the costs of absorbing all these individuals.

In many cases, it hasn’t been pretty.

Many viewed our recent election as a protest vote against a system no longer attuned the needs of ordinary citizens.

So Germany’s vote is also a protest against a government choosing to do something major without consulting the will of its people.

I’m not here to tell you whether taking in large numbers of refugees is a good thing or a bad thing.

I am saying that if you’re going to make a decision that will affect the lives, pocketbooks, and in some cases the safety of ordinary citizens, you really ought to let those citizens speak, instead of making the decision for them.

If Merkel had not admitted those million-plus refugees into Germany in 2015, with all the social and economic costs that accompanied them, there would not be a situation where the worst of Germany crawled out from under its rocks and will now seats in the Bundestag.

The civilized world is wringing its hands at the sight of these individuals, whom they see as unredeemably neo-Nazi.

But the simple reality is that if you take away the right of citizens to make choices about their country, the citizens will rebel.

They will put people in office that a lot of people don’t think should be there.

I’m not convinced that the average German is anti-refugee.

Instead, many are opposed to the idea that their government would make incredibly important decisions without their consent.

So I hope that governments across the planet take note of what happened to Germany, what has happened here, and what nearly happened in France with the rise of Marine Le Pen.

If you deny the best part of constitutional democracy—the right of citizens to have a say in how their nation is ruled—you will end up with the worst part of constitutional democracy, individuals taking office who are unfit to lead.

If I’m Angela Merkel this morning, and I have the capacity for honesty, I won’t be looking at myself in the mirror and saying, “We can do this.”

Instead, I should be saying, “I did this. I’m responsible for the popularity of the AfD.”