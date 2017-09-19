What Happened to Manners and Other Traditional Values?

On the bicentenary of Jane Austen’s death, I am reminded that in Georgian England, manners were valued. Etiquette has also been a traditional value in Asian cultures, but it seems to be missing from much of modern day America.

At a time when sexism and racism are still flourishing in the U.S., this bicentenary should remind us that even a self-educated person like Jane Austen can rise to greatness. Perhaps more importantly, Jane Austen should also be remembered because she proved, about 100 years before the enactment of women’s suffrage, that women have intellectual prowess.

As President of Woodbury University, I believe that one must live the lessons of history. Since 1884, Woodbury has created an inclusive climate because we believe that richness in different perspectives is crucial to advancing innovation, critical thinking and creating an engaged academic community. Our history of building on traditional values has created a campus culture of community, ethical behavior and experience-centered learning, which has resulted in many of our programs being ranked in the top 25 in the country.

Yes, history is vital. One of the most incisive quotes by Winston Churchill is: “Those that fail to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it." But how does this quote relate to our modern age of self-indulgence and lack of manners? The historical words and symbols are all in full view. We just need to see, absorb and teach them.

Here is an example. I recently saw a video analyzing the subtleties of the famous 1787 neoclassical painting “The Death of Socrates” by the French painter Jacques-Louis David. It strikingly depicts the death of the great Greek philosopher who died in 399 BC. Socrates was sentenced to die by drinking hemlock because his ideas were against those of the administration in the city-state of Athens. Almost 2,200 years later, Jacques-Louis David retold this historical lesson at a crucial period marked by political, social and economic upheaval – about 10 years after the American Revolution and about two years before the French Revolution. In my view, the painting is powerful because, like Jane Austen, it speaks to us about a code of ethical behavior, the value of virtue and, moreover, moral strength. This emotional painting depicts the ultimate sacrifice with dignity, grace and conscience. It is also a work of genius, given that another towering philosopher, Socrates’ student, Plato, is shown prominently in the painting. Perhaps as an educator, I am also touched because Plato founded the Academy in Athens, which is traditionally considered the world’s first university.

The U.S. is a young country by comparison to the long, rich history of Greece, Rome and China. We must remember that it is less than 100 years since the enactment in 1920 of women’s right to vote. And it is just over 50 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1964. So, what are the lessons from Jane Austen and Jacques Louis David roughly 200 years ago? Manners and history matter.

And what else can we learn from the ancient Greeks? Importantly, that Athens was the birthplace of democracy about 2,400 years ago; and that these creative thinkers wrote and taught about truly profound concepts, like the immortality of the soul about 400 years before the birth of Christ.

Whether looking back two millennia or two centuries (or, for that matter, two months or two weeks), it’s clear that the values and norms we teach -- manners, etiquette, ethics, integrity -- are timeless. Because they endure, we can flourish.