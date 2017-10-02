What Happened To the Great Danes?

The discovery of a New Hampshire mansion filled with 84 Great Danes in squalid conditions – what prosecutors are stating was a suspected puppy mill – attracted national attention in the summer of 2017. Currently, the massive Great Dane puppy mill is the driving impetus behind changes in the law regarding animal breeding, changes that many say are a long time coming in New Hampshire.

84 Great Danes Trapped in a $1.5 Million Mansion

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) Animal Rescue Team is no stranger to deplorable treatment of animals, but the New Hampshire mansion filled with Great Danes was a special case. The contrast between the high-end, 15,000 sq. ft. mansion, and the 84 Great Danes living in their own waste within the home, was something none of the team members had seen before.

Two years before the arrival of the HSUS team, Christina Fay had purchased the sprawling home for around $1.5 million. It can be assumed that the home was in good condition upon purchase, but only a few years later the HSUS Animal Rescue Team found a domicile occupied by a startling number of giant breed dogs. The walls and floors were covered with animal waste, and the dogs had no access to water. Many were in poor health, covered in sores and suffering from infections.

Where are the Great Danes Today?

I spoke with Lindsay Hamrick, the New Hampshire State Director of the Humane Society of the United States and we discussed the current status of the Danes as well as legislative goals.

“It’s been over three months since 84 Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. In that time, staff and volunteers with The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team have helped the dogs heal medically and behaviorally. A team of veterinarians oversees the dogs’ care and their treatment for a variety of medical conditions and volunteers and staff provide behavioral enrichment including puppy classes and play groups.”

However, the dogs have been in a sort of limbo since rescue – unable to be adopted out because they are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Adoption can only happen once the case is concluded and only if the judge requires that the animals be surrendered to The Humane Society of the United States. The trial against the Danes’ owner is not slated to begin until October, due to delays created by the defendant’s lawyer.

“We urge lawmakers to pass a comprehensive cost of animal care law to require those charged with animal cruelty to pay for the costs associated with the care of their animals while the case is prosecuted, so animal welfare groups and taxpayers do not bear these financial burdens,” she said.

An Impetus for Change – Pushing for Legislation to Prevent Puppy Mills in New Hampshire

The Great Dane puppy mill case, as unfortunate as it is, may ultimately lead to changes for the better in New Hampshire law. Legislators from both sides of the aisle, both in the state and nationally, have been receptive to arguments from the Humane Society concerning legislation designed to protect dogs and the public.

It is difficult for dog buyers to be sure that their puppies are not coming from a puppy mill, which is why it is so important for laws to be implemented that discourage puppy mill practices from occurring in the first place.

Lindsay Hamrick outlined a comprehensive set of legislative goals for future puppy mill prevention. They include:

· Strengthening regulations for commercial dog breeders in New Hampshire.

· Fix the system designed to cover the costs of animal cruelty cases – ensuring the costs of cases and rescues do not have to be covered by taxpayers and non-profits.

· Push for national standards related to puppy mills, as opposed to just state solutions.

According to the HSUS, New Hampshire currently has some of the weakest regulations in the Northeast for commercial dog breeding. More protective states, like Vermont, require anyone selling three or more litters of puppies per year to adhere to state regulations concerning puppy breeding. In contrast, New Hampshire sets the number at 10 litters – meaning far fewer parties selling puppies are required to meet state regulations. Ideally the attention garnered by the Great Dane puppy mill will encourage lawmakers to create more stringent standards for New Hampshire.

HSUS’s Animal Rescue Team – Covering Man Made Emergencies and Natural Disasters

The HSUS’s Animal Rescue Team operates across the United States to address emergencies and disasters that affect innocent animals. From man-made emergencies like the alleged Great Dane puppy mill in New Hampshire to natural disasters like the recent hurricanes, these dedicated professionals rescue thousands of animals caught up in situations that are dangerous and often deadly.

The work of the HSUS’s Animal Rescue team includes investigating animal cruelty cases like puppy mills and animal fighting. It also includes visiting the sites of natural disasters where animals are often left without support as owners are forced to flee for their own safety.

Continuing the Fight for Animal Welfare – New Hampshire and Beyond

In response, NH Governor Chris Sununu has appointed a new commission designed to combat animal cruelty in the state of New Hampshire. The commission consists of animal welfare advocates, lawmakers, veterinarians, animal shelter employees and members of the general public.

A commission has been around through three NH Governors but Governor Sununu revamped the requirements that the commission must fulfill and modified the makeup of it. HSUS was a founding member of the Commission when it was first formed.