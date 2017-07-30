WHAT HAPPENED WHEN I STOPPED EATING OUT FOR 30 DAYS

In an average month, I would spend about $200 on groceries and $375-$425 on eating out. Crazy isn't it? I use to spend more money eating out than eating in.

It is crazy how much stuff adds up when you're not looking. Seriously, buying Starbucks coffee here and there, failing to buy things on sale, differentiating between wants and needs could lead to you spending more money at the supermarket than you really need to.

The biggest shift for me was when I had to move back home with my mom several years ago because I was laid off from my teaching position.

Of course, when I was let go from my job, it reminded me of that one episode of “Sex and the City,” where Carrie sits in a shoe store and wonders where all her money had gone? Yes, that was me, sitting in my apartment looking over my finances and wondering where all my money had gone. And of course had to rework my finances along the way.