What Happened...To Evil Women?

While social media bestowed Trump with the classics (e.g. Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot), Clinton received more nontraditional and obscure comparisons to the Antichrist, an Illuminati Witch, and…Casey Anthony?

Wait, what?

Last October, a friend’s Facebook post had quickly turned into a panel debate (as they so often do), and I witnessed a stranger liken a Hillary Clinton presidency to electing Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who allegedly murdered her daughter, though was found not guilty.

My reaction vacillated between confusion and annoyance.

Is this dude imply that Clinton would make killing her daughter, Chelsea, a presidential policy? I wondered.

Or had Casey Anthony entered into the field of politics, and no one knew about it?

And then it struck me.

Hold up! Is he saying that Clinton’s evil, and the only woman he could think up on the spot was Casey freakin’ Anthony?

Well, now I was truly miffed. Was the world’s list of evil women so depleted that we resorted to scratching the bottom of the metaphorical barrel? Was Casey Anthony really the best we could do?

As a mudslinging society, I knew we were better than that.

Even if you just wanted to go the filicide route, there could have been more impactful examples. (Um, hello! Medea, anyone?)

Or if you stayed in the political realm, is there no better draft pick to put on your Evil Women Fantasy Team roster than Queen Mary of England? Yes, that Bloody Mary. (We literally guzzle down her eponymous cocktail at Sunday brunch.)

But, perhaps, I was most vexed by this lazy Casey Anthony reference because I’d just finished researching one of the world’s most notorious serial killers: Countess Elizabeth Bathory.

At best, Countess Bathory was the perfect example of how mental illness and unchecked power shouldn’t mix, resulting in dozens of her employees’ deaths. At worst, she’s responsible for torturing and murdering hundreds of girls, motivated by her own vanity as she sought their youthful blood to keep her ageless.

Even though Countess Bathory was a figure that had always held my fascination, soon into my research, I realized that her story and the allegations attached to her weren’t so clear-cut.

While most of the legends about Countess Bathory aren’t based on any historical documents relating to her 17th-century murder trial, the mythology surrounding her only grew stronger over the centuries. Stories ranged from grotesque blood baths to sexual perversion. And it’s now nearly impossible to separate fact from fiction. (Not sure if Countess Bathory was ever accused of running a pizza shop sex trafficking ring - but, hey! Never say never.)

Obviously, the Casey Anthony remark wasn’t the only strange thing witnessed on social media during last year’s election. Nor was it the worst. After a presidential debate, one Facebook friend commented that Clinton didn’t have red lipstick on her teeth - it was actually the blood of Benghazi soldiers. (Like, she consumed them, I guess? So weirdly intimate. And gross. I need to get off Facebook.)

But Casey Anthony stuck with me for another reason. Perhaps it was the missed opportunity to give historical evil women their due. Or maybe it was something else. Something more sinister.

When issuing warnings about male demagogues, history offers a plethora of real-life examples and lessons to draw from. Meanwhile, Clinton was left with abstract, supernatural comparisons. And Casey Anthony.

Real historical men can be studied and analyzed. Speeches and policies can be picked apart and compared to present circumstances. There was actual evidence to bring into these discussions, whether to affirm or negate the Hitler or Stalin accusations.

But what do you do with an allegation like The Antichrist? In a society that has moved away from Trial by Ordeal, how do you defend against that?

You don’t. You can’t.

You either roll your eyes and move on. Or you share a link on social media with the comment “Wow!!! Really makes you think...”

I thought back to this conundrum when reading What Happened.

In a passage near the beginning of the book, Congressman Ryan Zinke (now Trump’s Secretary of the Interior) and his wife come over to greet Hillary Clinton at Trump’s inauguration. Clinton admits to being surprised by the gesture since Mr. Zinke had previously called her the Antichrist.

“Maybe he’d forgotten, because he didn’t come equipped with any garlic or wooden stakes, or whatever one uses to ward off the Antichrist. But I hadn’t forgotten. “You know, Congressman,” [Clinton] said, “I’m not actually the Antichrist.’ [Zinke] was taken aback and mumbled something about not having meant it.”